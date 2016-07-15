Jets sign Muhammad Wilkerson to contract extension

Wilkerson will be with the Jets for another five years.

Muhammad Wilkerson #96 of the New York Jets celebrates after defeating the New York Giants in overtime at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 6, 2015 in East Rutherford, N.J. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Jewel Samad

Muhammad Wilkerson signed a five-year contract extension with the Jets, the team announced Friday afternoon.

“I’m excited to be back with this great organization for another five years,” Wilkerson said in a video posted to the Jets’ official Twitter account. “I’m looking forward to great things. Go Jets.”

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Friday was the deadline for the Jets and Wilkerson to get a deal done, otherwise he’d have to play under the $15.7 million franchise tag tender the team placed on him in the offseason.

Wilkerson, a defensive tackle, led the Jets in sacks last season with 12 and earned his first Pro Bowl selection. But he broke his leg in the final game of the regular season.

He has been rehabbing at the Jets’ training facility, said he has been running for several weeks. He did not attended voluntary OTA sessions with the Jets and also skipped a three-day minicamp last month. Because Wilkerson was not under contract, he couldn’t be fined.

Wilkerson had been unhappy about not having a new deal since the 2014 season. Wilkerson is entering his sixth NFL season.

The Jets report to training camp on July 27.