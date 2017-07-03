New York Liberty looking to snap 3-game skid in Seattle

After winning four straight to start the month of June at home, the New York Liberty now aim to get …

Tina Charles and the Liberty have lost three games in a row. Photo Credit: Facebook; Go Nakamura

The Liberty (7-7) are looking to snap a three-game skid when they visit the Seattle Storm on Thursday, the third on a four-game road trip. They’ve lost four of their last five games.

Their comeback against the Atlanta Dream fell short Sunday, when they lost 81-72. Tina Charles scored a team-high 21, but the Liberty were unable to rally back from a 27-13 first quarter hole.

The current slide is a perfect reflection on their season so far. The four-game win streak in early June is the longest for the team this season after they started the campaign 2-3. They haven’t won a game in the last two weeks and counting.

The Liberty enter Thursday night’s game with the fourth-most turnovers in the WNBA (14.2 per game). They’ve struggled offensively as well, ranking second-to-last in assists per game (15.4) and ninth in points per game (79.4).

Defensively, the team has played well, leading the league in defensive rebounds per game (28.3) and are second in blocks per game (4.8). However, they’ve made mistakes at the worst times and often have given away double-digit, second-chance points to opponents.