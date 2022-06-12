Donning wedding attire, New York Yankees fans celebrate marriage at Yankee Stadium

Perhaps the 19-plus runs the New York Yankees scored over the final two games of their three-game set with the Chicago Cubs were wedding presents for Michael and Courtney Berenotto. That was Micahel’s hope anyway as he and his new bride stood on the concourse at Yankee Stadium.

The pair had just been married 12 hours earlier at St. Patrick’s in Manhattan and spent their first official day as husband and wife watching their favorite baseball team take on the Cubs. The newlyweds marked the occasion by donning their wedding day attire and a sign that read “Just Married, please sign my dress” with a Yankees logo in the middle.

“I’ve always been a Yankees fan and I’ve converted him to be a Yankees fan,” Courtney said as a passerby screamed congratulations.

Having spent their lives in South Jersey, the Bernotto’s had been together for 16 years before getting married on Saturday. They first met in kindergarten and eventually reconnected during their freshman year of high school when the two started working at a local pharmacy together.

The rest as they say was history from there.

But it was Courtney’s love of the New York Yankees that converted Michael from rooting for the nearby Philadelphia Phillies to the Yankees.

“It made sense at the time,” Michael said with a laugh. “She goes, ‘name some ballplayers on Philly.’ I can’t do it. ‘Name a few Yankees players.’ I did the entire starting lineup. Only cause we had the YES Network.”

“Cause I watch every single game,” Courtney quickly added.

The newlyweds will be headed off for a honeymoon in the future, but the stop in the Bronx was surely a good way to kick off their marriage. The Yankees had already scored 10 runs by the end of the first three innings of Sunday’s game.

The Bronx Bombers entered the day with an 8.5-game lead in the AL East.