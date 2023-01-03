NFL announces Bills-Bengals game will not resume this week as Hamlin remains in critical condition

NFL Commissioner Rodger Goodell announced on Tuesday that the Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Bengals will not be resumed this week in wake of Damar Hamlin’s on-field emergency.

Goodell’s memo to all the NFL organizations says that “After speaking with both teams and NFLPA leadership, I decided to postpone last night’s game and have our focus remain on Damar and his family.”

Goodell later mentions that “No decision has been made regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date and we have not announced any changes to this weekend’s schedule. We will promptly advise all clubs of any decisions that are made regarding these matters.”

Hamlin, a 24-year-old safety for the Buffalo Bills, suffered a cardiac arrest last night after he collided with Bengals’ wide receiver Tee Higgins while making a tackle. The safety got to his feet and looked as though he was adjusting his facemask before collapsing on the field where he then lay motionless.

Per reports, Hamlin’s jersey was cut and he received CPR while on the field. It took 16 minutes after he collapsed at approximately 8:55 p.m. ET for him to be taken off in the ambulance that took him and his family, who were in attendance, to a nearby hospital.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills announced that Hamlin spent the night in the intensive care unit and remains there in critical condition today.

Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. We are grateful and thankful for the outpouring of support we have received thus far. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023

While Goodell’s memo leaves open the possibility that Week 18 games will be rescheduled, any specific changes would just be speculation at this time. The Bengals and Bills are both battling for the top seed in the AFC, while the Bengals are also attempting to lock up the AFC North title, so this matchup does carry postseason ramifications; however, that has taken a clear backseat to the health and safety of Damar Hamlin and the mental and emotional well-being of the players who were on the field with him last night.

Goodell mentions that “The NFL continues to be in regular contact with the medical team caring for Damar Hamlin, and also the Bills and Bengals organizations and the NFL Players Association” and that “We will continue to provide additional information as it becomes available.”

Since this is an ongoing story, we will also continue to update it as necessary

