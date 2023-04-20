NFL Draft: 5 storylines to follow for Jets as draft prep reaches final week

We are officially a week away from the NFL Draft and there is plenty for the New York Jets to be focusing on in this final week of buildup.

Officially, they don’t have their starting quarterback on the roster just yet, their top defensive player isn’t signed to a long-term deal, and they have three picks in the top 50 overall selections next week. In short, there’s plenty to do in Florham Park over the next week.

With that in mind, there are five main storylines to follow for New York as the team heads to Kansas City in the hopes of getting the next crop of great young players.

Could an Aaron Rodgers deal be done within the next week?

The draft was always a demarcation point for the Packers and Jets to try and get a deal done for Aaron Rodgers, but that doesn’t mean that it specifically means the four-time NFL MVP will become a member of Gang Green in a week. With Rodgers already letting the Jets know he wouldn’t be attending offseason workouts until training camp, there’s plenty of time for New York to strike a deal – remember, Brett Favre wasn’t a Jet until August in 2008.

So while the Rodgers’ storyline will certainly dominate the news cycle leading up top the draft, there’s still no guarantee that it happens soon.

Is a trade back from 13 on the table?

If New York is able to hold on to the 13th overall selection (and by all accounts it looks like they will), the next question will be who is their target. The Jets could look to solidify their receiving core, offensive line and defensive line, but with fewer blue-chip players in this class, it may benefit New York to trade back with a quarterback-needy team that is in the early 20s.

Should a combination of Will Levis, CJ Stroud, or even Anthony Richardson fall, the Jets could get a kings ransom for their 13th overall pick. It’s not an idea to dismiss out of hand.

Can the Jets replicate the 2022 Draft Class?

Finding the right value for players is always a key though for general managers on draft night. New York got great value with their three first round picks last season and it helped them almost make the playoffs. With three picks again in the top 50 overall selections, finding the right value for selections is very important.

If New York can find a way to replicate the value they received from their draft class last year, the team could be expected to take off with a future Hall-of-Fame quarterback at their disposal.

Is a partner to Quinnen Williams really important?

When you have an All-Pro defensive tackle at your disposal, the thought of bringing in another top player alongside him isn’t always thought of as a priority amongst teams. Franchises like the Rams who have a Hall-of-Fame talent in Aaron Donald have looked for cheaper options to pair with their stud.

Other teams like the Eagles believe that you can never have too many interior pass rushers and triple down at the position. For general manager Joe Douglas, whose background is with those same Eagles, solidifying Williams’ partner on the defensive line will be very important. While not a major position of need, the Jets could absolutely try and pair Williams with a top defensive tackle like Calijah Kancey in the first round to make their line even better.

How important is this draft class to the Douglas-Saleh regime?

Not many front offices and coaching staffs can whiff on a top two overall selection and have a job shortly after. The miss on Zach Wilson could have been enough to end the two leaders in the clubhouse in New York – if not for last year’s draft class that is. In short, the 2023 draft, and the year to follow, will be extremely important for both Douglas and Robert Saleh. If New York hits on the majority of their picks and gets Rodgers, Douglas is probably safe. If that doesn’t result into wins though, the likelihood of a new coaching search could be on the horizon for the Jets.

In short, a lot hinges on this draft in Florham Park.

