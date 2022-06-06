NHL odds June 6: Avalanche vs Oilers Game 4 Western Conference Final breakdown, picks, more

The Tampa Bay Lightning have life and so do our NHL odds picks after correctly picking the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions to get back on track in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final against the New York Rangers.

While there are makings for things to get competitive in the East, we’re left to hope for something along those lines in the Western Conference — even though that doesn’t seem too likely at this point.

The Colorado Avalanche took a commanding 3-0 series lead on the Edmonton Oilers and could close things out on Monday night in Alberta.

Talk to any NHL player or coach, though, and they’ll tell you that a series-clinching game is always the hardest one to win, which could provide some tricky footing for those looking to bet on Game 4.

It’s important to remember that you don’t have to bet on every game, though. We put these previews together to provide what we think is our best bet for a given matchup.

If our pick isn’t resonating with you or if you don’t have a good feeling about a game, steer clear and go for it on the next one.

NHL odds: Colorado Avalanche at Edmonton Oilers, 8 p.m. ET

Game 4 (COL leads 3-0)

Watch on TNT

There was always the inclination that the Avalanche were going to be the ones making it out of this series and heading to the Stanley Cup Final. After all, this is exactly where we expected them to be.

That being said, the Oilers’ high-powered offense that ripped apart a pretty well-organized Calgary Flames team in the second round was expected to put up a little bit larger of a fight here.

Following the 14-goal thriller that saw Colorado win Game 1 8-6, the Edmonton has been held to just two goals over Games 2 and 3 — and now they have their backs to the wall.

It’s quite a remarkable feat to pull off considering they’ve been able to keep the likes of Connor McDavid (30 points in 15 games this postseason), Leon Draisaitl (28 points), and Evander Kane (13 goals) in check.

Now the Oilers’ ranks will be depleted even further after Kane was suspended for Game 4 because of his check from behind on Colorado forward Nazem Kadri.

It puts that much more pressure on McDavid and Draisaitl to carry the load and keep Edmonton alive — and gives Colorado one less bona fide scoring threat to worry about.

