NY Mets’ projected lineup for 2016

New York Mets third baseman David Wright celebrates with teammate Yoenis Cespedes after his first-inning homer during Game 3 of the World Series against the Kansas City Royals at Citi Field on Friday, Oct. 30, 2015. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Matt Cowan

A look at how the batting order for the defending National League champion Mets could look for the 2016 MLB season as spring training nears.

Curtis Granderson, RF: Granderson hit .259 with 26 home runs and 70 RBIs in 157 games. He had a .259/.364/.457 slash line and stole 11 bases.

David Wright, 3B: Wright missed most of the 2015 season after being diagnosed with spinal stenosis, but he still hit .289 with a .379 on-base percentage, .434 slugging percentage, five home runs and 17 RBIs in 38 games.

Yoenis Cespedes, CF: The Mets traded for Cespedes at the July deadline, and the Cuban slugger proceeded to hit .287 with 17 home runs and 44 RBIs in 57 games for the club. He had a .287/.337/.604 slash line for the Mets.

Lucas Duda, 1B: Duda hit .244 with a team-high 27 home runs and drove in 73 runs in 135 games for the Mets in 2015. He had a .244/.352/.486 slash line.

Neil Walker, 2B: The Mets acquired Walker from the Pirates via trade in the offseason. The 30-year-old hit .269 with 16 home runs and 71 RBIs for Pittsburgh in 2015 and had a .269/.328/.427 slash line.

Michael Conforto, LF: Conforto was called up to the majors on July 24, and the rookie hit .270 with a .335 on-base percentage, .506 slugging percentage, nine home runs, 14 doubles and 26 RBIs in 56 games.

Travis d’Arnaud, C: d’Arnaud battled injuries in 2015 but still hit .268 with a .340 on-base percentage, .485 slugging precentage, 12 home runs, 14 doubles and 41 RBIs in 67 games.

Asdrubal Cabrera, SS: The Mets signed Cabrera in the offseason. The 30-year-old hit .265 with a .315 on-base percentage, .430 on-base percentage, 15 home runs, 28 doubles and 58 RBIs in 143 games.

The Pitcher: Of the Mets’ projected starting rotation for 2015, LI native Steven Matz had the highest batting average (.286 in 14 plate appearances). Jacob deGrom had the most hits (11 in 66 plate appearances), while Noah Syndergaard and Matt Harvey each hit a home run.