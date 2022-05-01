Three goals in second half lift NYCFC to third straight win

There’s an old saying that everything comes in threes, and on Sunday afternoon NYCFC proved the old adage true.

Three goals in the second half lifted NYCFC to its third consecutive win in a 3-0 shutout over the San Jose Earthquake. City blew the doors open on the game in the 74th minute when Keaton Parks finally broke a scoreless tie and kicked off a 14-minute span of New York scoring.

NYCF keeper Sean Johnson had three saves in the victory.

The win moved NYCFC’s record to 4-3-1 in their first eight games of the MLS season. Their three goals on Sunday extended City’s offensive outburst over its last three games, recording 14 goals in that span which is the second most in MLS history.

Parks’ go-ahead goal started when he passed the ball to Talles Magno, who was able to get the ball near the box and then quickly moved it back to Parks. He completed the give-and-go by firing the ball from 12 yards out over the San Jose goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski.

The goal was Parks’ second goal of the regular season and his second straight game finding the back of the net.

Gabriel Pereira made it 2-0 New York when he scored four minutes later from inside the box off a curling shot that went by Marcinkowski. Like Parks, it was the second consecutive match that he found the back of the net.

Chris Gloster capped the day off with NYCFC’s third tally against San Jose at the 88th minute. Maxi Moralez sent an overhead pass to Gloster, who got the first touch off the pass and then beat out a San Jose defender in a foot race to the ball before firing it by the Earthquake keeper for a 3-0 lead.

The goal was Gloster’s first career goal in MLS.

“Honestly it’s an amazing feeling,” Gloster, a Montclair, New Jersey native, told YES Network after the win. “Having my family, all my friends came to the game today. Being able to perform like that and score a goal in front of them is the best feeling I’ve ever experienced. And here at Yankee Stadium in New York, it’s amazing. I”m very grateful and very happy.”

City will continue the five-game homestand they are currently in the middle of next week when they face Kansas City next Saturday at Citi Field.