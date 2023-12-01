Oregon vs. Washington Betting Promos: 5 Offers for PAC-12 Championship

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The Pac-12 Championship Game is finally here and these Oregon vs. Washington betting promos can add a little extra intrigue to the mix. The winner of this game could punch its ticket to the College Football Playoff. Meanwhile, bettors can lock up the top bonuses on the market.

There is no shortage of options for bettors on tonight’s Oregon-Washington matchup. These are the five best bonuses available for this pivotal game. Between guaranteed bonus bets, moneyline boosts, and other offers, there should be something for every college football fan.

Pac-12 Championship Game: Oregon vs. Washington Betting Promos

Washington won a shootout against Oregon in October and hasn’t lost a game all season. So, the Huskies should be favorites in the Pac-12 Championship Game, right? Wrong. Oregon is favored by two scores at almost every sportsbook in the country. Although the Ducks lost to Washington earlier this season, they have dominated opponents ever since. Bo Nix and Oregon have been putting up monster numbers since that lone loss. Meanwhile, Michael Penix Jr. and the Huskies have had to scratch and claw for every win. But no matter which side you plan on betting, these Oregon vs. Washington betting promos can raise the stakes on the game.

DraftKings Sportsbook: Turn $5 Into $150 Instantly

Sign up here and start betting with DraftKings Sportsbook. New players who lock in a $5 wager on the Pac-12 Championship Game will receive $150 in bonus bets instantly. There is no need to wait for the game to start to win with this offer. Bettors will receive six $25 bonus bets to use on Oregon-Washington or any other game throughout the weekend. With other college football championship games, the NBA, NFL, and more, there should be plenty of options.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook App, Boost the Odds on Oregon-Washington

Click this link and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to qualify for the largest moneyline odds boost available this weekend. New users who take advantage of this opportunity can bet $5 on Oregon or Washington. Anyone who picks a winner will receive $150 in bonuses. This is a low-risk, high-reward way to get in on the action for the Pac-12 Championship Game.

BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code AMNY1500: Claim $1,500 First Bet

Register here with BetMGM Sportsbook bonus code AMNY1500 and activate the largest new user welcome promo on the market. New bettors who sign up with this bonus code will be eligible for a $1,500 first bet. Place a cash wager on tonight’s Oregon-Washington matchup. Any amount up to $1,500 will be completely covered. For example, someone who loses on a $200 bet will receive $200 back in bonuses. Think of this promo as a second chance for bettors.

Bet365 Bonus Code AMNYXLM: Choose Between 2 Offers

Use this link to create a new account with bet365 Sportsbook. Players can activate bonus code AMNYXLM for a choice on tonight’s Oregon vs. Washington matchup. Bettors can bet $5 on either team to lock in a $150 guaranteed bonus. The outcome of tonight’s game won’t matter for these bettors. As soon as the game ends, this $150 bonus will hit your account. On the other hand, players can go all in with a $1,000 safety net bet instead.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNY81000: Score $1K College Football Bonus

Sign up here and input Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 for a $1,000 college football bonus. New users can lock in a cash wager on this game. Anyone who wins on that first bet will go home with cash winnings. On the other hand, losers will get a refund in bonus bets for up to $1,000. Don’t forget about all the odds boosts available at Caesars Sportsbook for this Pac-12 Championship Game and the rest of the college football action this weekend.

