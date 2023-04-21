Yankees PHOTOS: Yankees defeat Angels 9-3 By Christian Arnold comments Posted on April 21, 2023 Photo by Lloyd Mitchell Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams New York Yankees I Center Fielder siah Kiner Falefa leaps to make a catch during a game against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, April 20. Los Angeles Angels third baseman Brandon Drury beats a tag home during the top of the 5th inning on April, 20. New York Yankee Right Fielder Aaron Judge plays a ball off the wall during a game against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, April 20. Los Angeles Angels Starting Pitcher Patrick Sandoval delivers a pitch during a game against the New York Yankees on Thursday, April, 20,2023. Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani hit a popout during a first inning at bat at Yankee Stadium on April, 18,2023. A Yankee gets a base hit as they scored five runs in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval. New York Yankees Right Fielder scores a run during a game against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, April, 20, 2023. Los Angeles Angels Starting Pitcher Patrick Sandoval gave up five runs in the first inning of a Major League Baseball game against the New York Yankkes on Thursday, April 20. Los Angeles Angels Center Fielder Mike Trout (27) makes a catch on a ball hit to center by Aaron Judge. Los Angeles Angels Starting Pitcher Patrick Sandoval delivers a pitch during a game against the New York Yankees on Thursday, April, 20,2023. Los Angeles Angels Starting Pitcher Patrick Sandoval delivers a pitch during a game against the New York Yankees on Thursday, April, 20,2023. Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani hit a popout during a first inning at bat at Yankee Stadium on April, 18,2023. Los Angeles Angels Left Fielder Taylor Ward swings at a pitch thrown by Yankees starting pitcher Nestor Cortes on Thursday, April,20. New York Yankees Starting Pitcher Nestor Cortes delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels on April, 20,2023. For more on the Yankees, visit AMNY.com About the Author