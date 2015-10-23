Queens to hold a rally for Amazin’s Monday

The Mets won’t be playing their first World Series game in Queens until Oct. 30, but city fans will have a chance to muster their support early next week.

Queens Borough President Melinda Katz will hold a rally for the National League champions at Queens Borough Hall on Monday that includes food, beverages and activities.

“The Mets have done all New Yorkers proud, redeeming millions of loyal fans and even inspiring a few more,” she said in a statement. “New York is united as one sea of blue and orange behind the Mets in this captivating run.”

Katz has a connection to the Amazin’s, as she sang the national anthem during a 2007 game. The festivities begin at 3 p.m.