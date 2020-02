The Rangers recalled forward J.T. Miller from their AHL affiliate in Hartford, the team announced yesterday. Miller, the 20-year-old center, …

The Rangers recalled forward J.T. Miller from their AHL affiliate in Hartford. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Craig Barritt

The Rangers recalled forward J.T. Miller from their AHL affiliate in Hartford, the team announced yesterday.

Miller, the 20-year-old center, will take the roster spot of injured winger Mats Zuccarello. Miller had 10 goals and 16 assists in 26 games with the Wolf Pack this season, which earned him a spot on the AHL’s Eastern Conference All-Star team.

The Rangers’ 2011 first-round pick has two goals and two assists in 25 games in the NHL this season.