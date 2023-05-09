Rangers make 2 coaching changes following Gallant departure

The New York Rangers aren’t done overhauling their coaching staff following the departure of former head coach Gerard Gallant.

New York relieved assistant coaches Mike Kelly and Jim Midgley of duty Tuesday morning according to a report from Larry Brooks of the New York Post. Assistant coach Gord Murphy and Benoit Allaire are still with the team with Murphy’s role to be decided by the incoming head coach.

Kelly and Midgley were two coaches that have followed Gallant’s coaching career over the last decade. Both were brought on by the former Rangers head coach during their two other stints in the NHL, and both were fired shortly after Drury’s dismissal.

Murphy has been with the team since 2019 along with current Hartford Wolf Pack head coach Kris Knoblauch. Allaire has been with the team since 2004 and has helped Igor Shesterkin win the Vezina just last season.

General manager Chris Drury has currently not made a decision on who would replace Gallant as Rangers head coach but whoever is inevitably brought in is expected to have the final decision on who will replace Kelly and Midgley for their respective roles.

