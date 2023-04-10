Rangers honor Ryan Lindgren with 2022-23 Steven McDonald Extra Effort Award

Ryan Lindgren has been a fan favorite amongst the New York Rangers’ faithful since he joined the team in 2018. Monday night the fans showed just how much the Minnesota native has been appreciated throughout the season.

Before their contest against the Buffalo Sabres, the Rangers announced that Lindgren was honored with the 2022-23 Steven McDonald Extra Effort Award, presented by Northwell. The award, voted on by the fans to the Ranger who “goes above and beyond the call of duty.” has been given annually since the 1987-88 season, and honors the name of devoted Blueshirt fan and New York City Police Detective Steven McDonald.

Lindgren is the third defenseman who has won the Steven McDonald Extra Effort Award since it was first presented. In 61 games played this season, the former second-round pick has totaled 18 points and a +/- rating of +29 – a best on the Rangers roster.

He has totaled seven goals and 56 assists for 63 points and a plus-77 rating in 255 games all with the Rangers. Since his first full season in 2019-20, Lindgren ranks second among New York defensemen in plus/minus (+83), third in hits (386), and blocked shots (352). In that time frame, his 559:35 minutes of shorthanded time on ice are the second most among defensemen behind Jacob Trouba.

Described as the “heart and soul of this building.” by NYPD Lieutenant Conor McDonald as the award was announced in front of the home Madison Square Garden crowd, Lindgren and the Rangers are just two games away from going back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

