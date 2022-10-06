Quantcast
Rangers

Rangers provide 2 injury updates to Jacob Trouba and Ryan Lindgren: Gustav Rydahl assigned to AHL

New York Rangers
New York Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren (55) and Tampa Bay Lightning center Ross Colton (79) vie for position as New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) defends the goal during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL Hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference Finals, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in New York.
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

The New York Rangers appear to be a little beat up before their season-opening game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. 

The team announced that both Ryan Lindgren and captain, Jacob Trouba will not be on the ice for practice due to injuries. Both defensemen are considered day-to-day. 

New York also made the note that Lindgren, who suffered the injury before the team’s 5-4 preseason loss to Boston Wednesday night, would be fine and expects to play against Tampa Bay on Tuesday. 

Trouba’s upper-body injury appears to be one that he suffered in the preseason contest. 

While the coaching staff has yet to comment on Trouba’s injury, it does open some concerns about the team’s health heading into the opener that begins in less than a week. 

Trouba and Lindgren’s injuries aren’t the only bit of news that the Rangers have announced Thursday before practice either. 

General manager Chris Drury announced before practice that forward, Gustav Rydahl was assigned to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Rydahl notched an assist and two shots in four preseason games with the Blueshirts. Rydahl, a Rangers signing on June 13, 2022, skated in 44 regular season games with Färjestad BK of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) in 2021-22, registering 15 goals and 15 assists for 30 points and a plus-6 rating. On Färjestad BK, Rydahl ranked third in goals, fifth in points, and seventh in assists. His plus-6 rating was tied for the fourth highest on the club.

The Rangers roster currently sits at 27 players during camp with players like Jonny Brodzinski expected to be put on waivers shortly as well. 

The Rangers have until the season opener to cut their roster down to a minimum of 23 players but there is speculation the team will go down to 22 players to extend available cap space for the trade deadline once the season starts. 

For more New York Rangers news, turn to AMNY.com

 

