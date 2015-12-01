Rangers-Isles face off in Brooklyn for 1st time

The Islanders will host the Rangers for the first time in Brooklyn tonight, and the two division rivals are trending …

The Islanders will host the Rangers for the first time in Brooklyn tonight, and the two division rivals are trending in opposite directions.

The Rangers, who stormed to the top of the Eastern Conference with points in 14 of 15 games have faltered lately. They’ve now lost three of their last four while the Isles have won three of four and gotten points in each of those games.

Here are three things to watch when the puck drops at 8 p.m. at Barclays Center.

A tale of two defenses

With defenseman Kevin Klein out for two to three weeks due to an abdominal strain, more pressure will be on the Rangers’ top blueline pairing of Ryan McDonagh and Dan Girardi to step up and contain the Islanders’ offensive attack.

On top of focusing on star sniper John Tavares and complementary stud Kyle Okposo, the Rangers will have to watch out for the quick, offensive-minded defense of the Isles as well.

Nick Leddy, Johnny Boychuk and Marek Zidlicky all move the puck extremely well and are threats to make plays, both at even strength or with the man advantage.

Lindberg takes flight

After starting the season strong, rookie center Oscar Lindberg hasn’t yet slowed down.

In fact, the 24-year-old now has a goal in two of his last three games and will need to play a bigger role with center Derek Stepan out four to six weeks with broken ribs.

Lindberg is a player to watch tonight in Brooklyn.

Break the wall

Whether it’s Jaroslav Halak (.921 SV%) or Thomas Greiss (.925 SV%) in net tonight, both have been excellent this season.

The Islanders averaged just 2.28 goals against in seven November home games, which spells trouble for the Blueshirts tonight.

The Rangers, however, lead the league with 2.1 goals against this season.