Rangers’ Jonathan Quick ‘grateful’ as he becomes 1st US-born goalie with 400 wins

Feb 2, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers goalie Jonathan Quick (32) celebrates after his 400th career win following a 4-2 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images

Jonathan Quick’s Hall-of-Fame resume reached another milestone on Sunday night when he picked up his 400th career victory in the New York Rangers’ 4-2 triumph over the Vegas Golden Knights.

The 39-year-old veteran made 34 saves on the night to become the first American-born goalie and just the 15th netminder in NHL history to reach the 400-win mark (400-288-88). Only two other active goalies have as many wins (Marc-Andre Fleury has 572, Sergei Bobrovsky has 418).

“It just means I’ve been lucky enough to play with a lot of great hockey players that value winning and put that above all else,” Quick said. “I’m just grateful I’ve been on some great teams over the course of my career, this one included here. Just grateful.”

Quick won 370 of those games with the Los Angeles Kings, a franchise he spent 16 seasons with. He won a pair of Stanley Cups in 2012 and 2014, winning the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP during his first run to a title with LA.

He was dealt at the 2023 trade deadline to the Columbus Blue Jackets, who quickly flipped him to the Vegas Golden Knights. He won five games in 10 appearances before signing with the Rangers in free agency prior to the 2023-24 campaign.

During his time in New York, Quick has proven to be a reliable backup to Igor Shesterkin. In 26 starts last season, he went 18-6-2 with a .911 save percentage and a 2.62 goals-against average. He is 7-5-2 with a 3.04 goals-against average and .901 save percentage in 14 starts this year.

“This means he’s been really good for a long time,” Rangers head coach Peter Laviolette said. “First American goaltender to do so, and there’s been a lot of great goaltenders. But if you watch him on a daily basis, it’s not hard to figure out why he reached that number… It’s an unbelievable milestone. We’re all really happy for him.”

