Rangers vs Lightning: 2022 NHL Eastern Conference Final breakdown, odds, picks, more

2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs: New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Eastern Conference Final

How To Watch

Game Date Time (ET) Host TV 1 Wednesday, June 1 8 p.m. NYR ESPN 2 Friday, June 3 8 p.m. NYR ESPN 3 Sunday, June 5 3 p.m. TBL ESPN 4 Tuesday, June 7 8 p.m. TBL ESPN 5* Thursday, June 9 TBD NYR ESPN 6* Saturday, June 11 TBD TBL ESPN 7* Tuesday, June 14 TBD NYR ESPN

*If necessary

Tale of the Tape (regular season stats)

Rangers STAT Lightning 52-24-6 (110 pts) Record 51-23-8 (110 pts) 3.05 (16th) Goals Per Game 3.52 (7th) 2.49 (2nd) Goals Allowed Per Game 2.81 (6th) +47 Goal Differential +54 27-10-4 Home, 25-14-2 Away Home/Away Record 27-8-6 Home, 24-15-2 Away 25.2% (4th) Power Play 23.64% (9th) 82.3% (7th) Penalty Kill 80.88% (12th) 2021-22 Head-To-Head: Rangers won regular-season series 3-0

Rangers won regular-season series 3-0 How NYR got here: def. Penguins in 7 games, def. Hurricanes in 7 games

def. Penguins in 7 games, def. Hurricanes in 7 games How TBL got here: def. Maple Leafs in 7 games, def. Panthers in 4 games

Can’t Miss Offer from Caesars

Caesars is offering a $1,500 risk-free bet for new users looking to wager on the Stanley Cup Playoffs. To claim this offer, click here.

New York Leaders

Igor Shesterkin, G: 8-5, .928 SV%, 2.68 GAA in 14 playoff games

8-5, .928 SV%, 2.68 GAA in 14 playoff games Mika Zibanejad, C: 7 goals, 12 assists, 19 points in 14 playoff games

7 goals, 12 assists, 19 points in 14 playoff games Adam Fox, D: 5 goals, 13 assists, 18 points, 26:48 ATOI in 14 playoff games

Tampa Bay Leaders

Andrei Vasilevskiy, G: 8-3, .932 SV%, 2.22 GAA in 11 playoff games

8-3, .932 SV%, 2.22 GAA in 11 playoff games Nikita Kucherov, RW: 4 goals, 11 assists, 15 points in 11 playoff games

4 goals, 11 assists, 15 points in 11 playoff games Victor Hedman, D: 2 goals, 8 assists, 10 points, 25:03 ATOI, in 11 playoff games

Series Odds

Series Prediction

Lightning win in 6 games (4-2)

New York is the new kids on the block as the Rangers overcame 3-1 and 2-0 series deficits during the first two rounds to reach their first Eastern Conference Final since 2015.

The lone holdover from that team is Chris Kreider, who leads a group of brash youngsters keen on proving that they belong, even if they played banged up teams like Pittsburgh and Carolina to get here.

Tampa Bay is a completely different animal from anything these Rangers have faced this postseason.

The two-time defending Stanley Cup champions are out to prove that they are an official modern-day NHL dynasty, having outlasted the high-powered Maple Leafs in seven games before sweeping the President’s Trophy-winning Florida Panthers in Round 2.

While they might be without Brayden Point for the entire series, the Lightning still possess a relentless, well-oiled machine.

Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos can carry an offense if needed while Victor Hedman provides significant support from the blue line.

In the crease, Andrei Vasilevskiy provides the Rangers’ with its toughest challenge yet in goal after New York has played most of its postseason against backup goalies.

It provides a primetime goaltending matchup against Igor Shesterkin — who continues to keep the Rangers afloat despite some defensive miscues leaving him out to dry.

Such mistakes can’t happen against Tampa, which knows how to burn its opponent when the opportunity arises — even against a world-class goalie like Shesterkin. That’s why, coupled with their experience, it’s impossible to pick against them.

For more NHL coverage like this Rangers, Lightning preview, visit AMNY.com