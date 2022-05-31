Rangers vs Lightning: 2022 NHL Eastern Conference Final breakdown, odds, picks, more

2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs: New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Eastern Conference Final
How To Watch
|Game
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Host
|TV
|1
|Wednesday, June 1
|8 p.m.
|NYR
|ESPN
|2
|Friday, June 3
|8 p.m.
|NYR
|ESPN
|3
|Sunday, June 5
|3 p.m.
|TBL
|ESPN
|4
|Tuesday, June 7
|8 p.m.
|TBL
|ESPN
|5*
|Thursday, June 9
|TBD
|NYR
|ESPN
|6*
|Saturday, June 11
|TBD
|TBL
|ESPN
|7*
|Tuesday, June 14
|TBD
|NYR
|ESPN
Tale of the Tape (regular season stats)
|Rangers
|STAT
|Lightning
|52-24-6 (110 pts)
|Record
|51-23-8 (110 pts)
|3.05 (16th)
|Goals Per Game
|3.52 (7th)
|2.49 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed Per Game
|2.81 (6th)
|+47
|Goal Differential
|+54
|27-10-4 Home, 25-14-2 Away
|Home/Away Record
|27-8-6 Home, 24-15-2 Away
|25.2% (4th)
|Power Play
|23.64% (9th)
|82.3% (7th)
|Penalty Kill
|80.88% (12th)
- 2021-22 Head-To-Head: Rangers won regular-season series 3-0
- How NYR got here: def. Penguins in 7 games, def. Hurricanes in 7 games
- How TBL got here: def. Maple Leafs in 7 games, def. Panthers in 4 games
Can’t Miss Offer from Caesars
Caesars is offering a $1,500 risk-free bet for new users looking to wager on the Stanley Cup Playoffs. To claim this offer, click here.
New York Leaders
- Igor Shesterkin, G: 8-5, .928 SV%, 2.68 GAA in 14 playoff games
- Mika Zibanejad, C: 7 goals, 12 assists, 19 points in 14 playoff games
- Adam Fox, D: 5 goals, 13 assists, 18 points, 26:48 ATOI in 14 playoff games
Tampa Bay Leaders
- Andrei Vasilevskiy, G: 8-3, .932 SV%, 2.22 GAA in 11 playoff games
- Nikita Kucherov, RW: 4 goals, 11 assists, 15 points in 11 playoff games
- Victor Hedman, D: 2 goals, 8 assists, 10 points, 25:03 ATOI, in 11 playoff games
Series Odds
Series Prediction
Lightning win in 6 games (4-2)
New York is the new kids on the block as the Rangers overcame 3-1 and 2-0 series deficits during the first two rounds to reach their first Eastern Conference Final since 2015.
The lone holdover from that team is Chris Kreider, who leads a group of brash youngsters keen on proving that they belong, even if they played banged up teams like Pittsburgh and Carolina to get here.
Tampa Bay is a completely different animal from anything these Rangers have faced this postseason.
The two-time defending Stanley Cup champions are out to prove that they are an official modern-day NHL dynasty, having outlasted the high-powered Maple Leafs in seven games before sweeping the President’s Trophy-winning Florida Panthers in Round 2.
While they might be without Brayden Point for the entire series, the Lightning still possess a relentless, well-oiled machine.
Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos can carry an offense if needed while Victor Hedman provides significant support from the blue line.
In the crease, Andrei Vasilevskiy provides the Rangers’ with its toughest challenge yet in goal after New York has played most of its postseason against backup goalies.
It provides a primetime goaltending matchup against Igor Shesterkin — who continues to keep the Rangers afloat despite some defensive miscues leaving him out to dry.
Such mistakes can’t happen against Tampa, which knows how to burn its opponent when the opportunity arises — even against a world-class goalie like Shesterkin. That’s why, coupled with their experience, it’s impossible to pick against them.