Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Sports

Rangers scheduled to talk to Toronto assistant, make additional changes to staff in 2023: Report

By
comments
Posted on
Rangers get a major gamble from Gerard Gallant that pays off
New York Rangers center Filip Chytil, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring winning goal during overtime of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
AP Photos

General manager Chris Drury isn’t done reshaping the new age of New York Rangers hockey – even if it means parting ways with a long-time face in the locker room. 

New York let go of their head Athletic trainer Jim Ramsay as first reported by Arthur Staple of the Athletic. Ramsay had been with the team since 1994 and was a part of several Olympics as Team Canada’s head trainer.

Ramsay’s dismissal is the latest of a series of changes the front office has made after their first-round exit to the New Jersey Devils early in May. Head coach Gerard Gallant and several assistant coaches were all fired a week after their elimination. 

It appears the Rangers are looking to fill the head coaching position at the very least. 

The Blueshirts have received permission to meet with Toronto Maple Leaf’s assistant coach Spencer Carbery according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. Carbery was signed onto Toronto at the start of the 2021 season and has experience coaching at the AHL level with the Hershey Bears (Washington affiliate). This comes after the Maple Leafs parted ways with general manager Kyle Dubas Friday afternoon. 

Carbery, 41, is scheduled meeting with the Rangers is the third interview he’ll have with NHL clubs per Friedman with the Capitals, and the Ducks are also interested. He has 10 years of experience as a player but never made it to the NHL. 

New York has thrown a wide net to replace Gallant with other coaching names like Kris Knoblauch and Jay Leach also potential candidates, with veteran names 

For more New York Rangers news, turn to AMNY.com

About the Author

Nick Faria

Nick Faria is a Sports Reporter for amNewYork and Schneps Media. Nick is the beat reporter for the New York Rangers with over seven years of reporting experience covering the NY Jets, Giants, and Philadelphia Eagles. Nick is a 2x Associated Press Award-Winning Reporter.

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC