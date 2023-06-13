Rangers naming Stanley Cup winner Peter Laviolette 37th head coach in franchise history

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The search for a new head coach for the New York Rangers has finally reached a conclusion.

New York announced that the team has agreed to a contract with Peter Laviolette to be the franchise’s 37th head coach in team history.

“I would like to welcome Peter to the New York Rangers,” said James Dolan, Executive Chairman, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. “Peter’s impressive resumé, which includes winning a Stanley Cup and advancing to the Final with three different teams, has made him one of the most respected coaches in the league. As we move forward in our goal to consistently contend for the Stanley Cup, I am confident that Peter is the right head coach to lead our team.”

Laviolette, 58, comes with over 20 years of NHL coaching experience with the Islanders, Predators, Flyers, and Hurricanes. He’s led his team to the Stanley Cup Final three times while winning once with Carolina.

His latest stint came with the Washington Capitals over the last three years. Washington missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2013-14 season and did not win a playoff series during Laviolette’s tenure.

The Massachusetts native will be tasked with bringing a championship mentality to a very talented Rangers team that couldn’t get out of the first round this year. New York returns two 90-point scorers, one of the top goaltenders on the planet, and a young core of players looking to finally turn the corner.

“We are thrilled that Peter will be the next Head Coach of the New York Rangers,” Rangers’ general manager Chris Drury said. “With Peter’s extensive experience as a Head Coach in the National Hockey League, as well as the success his teams have had at several levels throughout his career, we are excited about what the future holds with him leading our team.”

There are certainly less-talented places Laviolette could have considered. The Rangers are just a year removed from an appearance in the Eastern Conference Final, but a first-round exit against the rival New Jersey Devils prompted the organization to part ways with veteran coach Gerard Gallant in early May.

Laviolette is a year young than Gallant, comes with an even more fiery personality, and boasts a Stanley Cup title.

Many names like the organization’s AHL coach, Kris Knoblauch, former Devils and Predators boss John Hynes, and Spencer Carbery had interviewed for the role before Laviolette was hired. Hynes and Laviolette were considered the two finalists for the role over the last week, but Laviolette has been the favorite for the majority of this hiring process.

No further coaching updates have been made at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for further updates.

