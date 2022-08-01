New York Rangers roster updates: sign CJ Smith to 1-year deal, others announced to World Junior Squad

New York Ranger’s training camp may be over a month away but that doesn’t mean the franchise is done with off-season moves.

In a series of moves, the Rangers have reportedly agreed to a two-way contract with forward CJ Smith. Smith, a free agent from Carolina, only played in a single game with the Hurricanes last season.

The deal is reportedly worth $750,000 in NHL money and $275,000 in the AHL. Smith will have $300,000 guaranteed.

The 27-year-old will provide added depth for the Ranger’s loaded offense.

Rangers prospects make World Juniors

In an announcement by Hockey Canada’s Twitter account, Dylan Garand, Brennan Othmann, and Will Cuylle have all been selected to compete for Canada’s World Juniors team.

Garand, Othmann, and Cuylle all attended Rangers prospect camp over the beginning of July.

Othman was the Ranger’s first-round selection back in the 2021 NHL draft. Cuylle was taken in the second round in the 2020 draft and the Garand was taken in the fourth round in the 2020 draft as well.

The three high draft picks will all have an opportunity to work together before Rangers training camp in September.

