Rangers acquire Alex Wennberg from Kraken for two draft picks

Seattle Kraken, including forward Jaden Schwartz, left, defenseman Jamie Oleksiak, far right, forward Oliver Bjorkstrand, second from right, and forward Alex Wennberg, third from left, celebrate a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, in Seattle. The Kraken won 4-3 in a shootout. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The New York Rangers checked off one of their largest needs ahead of the 2024 NHL trade deadline on Friday, acquiring center Alex Wennberg from the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday, the team announced.

General manager Chris Drury is sending a 2024 second-round draft pick and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2025 to Seattle in return for the veteran forward. The Kraken are also retaining 50% of Wennberg’s salary. He carries a $4.5 million cap hit this season, per CapFriendly, and is a free agent following this year.

The 29-year-old has nine goals and 16 assists in 60 games this season for Seattle and should plug the need for a third-line center nicely after the Rangers lost Filip Chytil to injury earlier this campaign.

Known for his two-way, 200-foot game, Wennberg has four game-winning goals this season with 65 blocked shots, which ranked first among Seattle forwards this season. He carries some postseason experience as well, appearing in 42 playoff games in his career, recording seven goals and 10 assists.

Expect Wennberg to be a puck-moving facilitator to help open things up for the likes of Will Cuylle, Jimmy Vesey, or Kaapo Kakko.

This is not expected to be the Rangers’ final move before Friday’s trade deadline, which comes at 3 p.m. ET. They have been unable to find a legitimate first-line winger to complement Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad, especially after the struggling Blake Wheeler was lost for the season.

Kakko has been given another audition on the top unit but has failed to cement his place as a No. 1 option, which makes him more suitable for more of a third-line role.

Such moves are seen as the final tweaks of a team that is gearing up for a deep playoff run. As of Wednesday, the Rangers held a six-point lead atop the Metropolitan Division with 84 points (40-18-4).

For more on the Rangers, visit AMNY.com