Rangers vs. Hurricanes NHL Qualifier preview: Schedule, breakdown, prediction

How long can a hot hand last without playing?

It’s been four months since the New York Rangers last played a meaningful game, and after Wednesday’s exhibition against the Islanders, they’re thrown straight into the deep waters that are the NHL playoffs.

While the Rangers’ strong finish to the 2019-20 regular season before the coronavirus pandemic halted play catapulted them into the league’s expanded postseason, they are the No. 11 seed out of 12 teams — meaning they have a tough matchup against the No. 6 Carolina Hurricanes in the best-of-five series.

That being said, the Rangers made easy work of their postseason counterparts during the regular season, sweeping all three games before play was halted.

That’s reason for higher expectations, especially when the Blueshirts are rolling with a Hart Trophy finalist in Artemi Panarin and a wealth of goaltending options.

Rangers vs. Hurricanes NHL Qualifier Schedule

Game 1: Saturday, 12 p.m. ET, MSG/NBCSN

Game 2: Monday, Aug. 3, 12 p.m., MSG/NBCSN

Game 3: Tuesday, Aug. 4, 8 p.m., MSG/NBCSN

Game 4 (if necessary): Thursday, Aug. 6, TBD

Game 5 (if necessary): Saturday, Aug. 8, TBD

So, who has the advantage? We go through the lineup to see who has the upper hand before making a series prediction:

Rangers vs. Hurricanes breakdown, series prediction

Rangers 1st Line

LW: Chris Kreider- 24 goals, 21 assists, 45 points

C: Mika Zibanejad- 41 G, 34 A, 75 pts.

RW: Pavel Buchnevich- 16 G, 30 A, 46 pts.

Hurricanes 1st Line

LW: Andrei Svechnikov- 24 G, 37 A, 61 pts.

C: Sebastian Aho- 38 G, 28 A, 66 pts.

RW: Teuvo Teravainen- 15 G, 48 A, 63 pts.

Advantage: Hurricanes- While the Rangers spread the wealth, the Hurricanes roll their best horses out on the opening line. All three of their skaters flirted with a point-per-game pace this season before the pandemic hit.

Rangers 2nd Line

LW: Artemi Panarin- 32 G, 63 A, 95 pts.

C: Ryan Strome- 18 G, 41 A, 59 pts.

RW: Jesper Fast- 12 G, 17 A, 29 pts.

Hurricanes 2nd Line

LW: Ryan Dzingel- 8 G, 21 A, 29 pts.

C: Jordan Staal- 8 G, 19 A, 27 pts.

RW: Justin Williams- 8 G, 3 A, 11 pts. (20 games)

Advantage: Rangers- Artemi Panarin alone gives the Rangers the advantage here. His prolific first season with the Rangers has made him an MVP candidate while he makes those around him (Ryan Strome) that much better. He’s a force to be reckoned with in the Toronto bubble.

Rangers 3rd Line

LW: Phil Di Giuseppe- 1 G, 3 A, 4 pts. (20 games)

C: Filip Chytil- 14 G, 9 A, 23 pts.

RW: Kaapo Kakko- 10 G, 13 A, 23 pts.

Hurricanes 3rd Line

LW: Nino Niederreiter- 11 G, 18 A, 29 pts.

C: Vincent Trochek- 11 G, 27 A, 38 pts.

RW: Martin Necas- 16 G, 20 A, 36 pts.

Advantage: Hurricanes- A young, inexperienced Rangers’ third line could be worn down by the likes of Niederreiter and Trochek.

Rangers 4th Line

LW: Brett Howden- 9 G, 10 A, 19 pts.

C: Greg McKegg- 5 G, 4 A, 9 pts.

RW: Julien Gauthier- 0 G, 2 A, 2 pts. (12 games)

Hurricanes 4th Line

LW: Warren Foegele- 13 G, 17 A, 30 pts.

C: Jordan Martinook- 2 G, 11 A, 13 pts.

RW: Brock McGinn- 7 G, 10 A, 17 pts.

Advantage: Hurricanes- Matchups between these two lines will be slugfests. Both are fast and physical, but the Hurricanes hold the edge in skill and experience.

Rangers Defense

Brendan Smith – Jacob Trouba

Ryan Lindgren – Adam Fox

Marc Staal – Anthony DeAngelo

Hurricanes Defense

Jaccob Slavin – Sami Vatanen

Brady Skjei – Joel Edmundson

Jake Gardiner – Trevor Van Riemsdyk

Advantage: Hurricanes- The blue line is the Blueshirts’ Achilles heel and it’s been that way for some time. While they are trending in the right direction, an overwhelming offensive style of play has a tendency to leave their goalies out to dry. We’ve seen the Hurricanes play an organized brand of defense in the past. After all, they made it to the Eastern Conference Finals last season.

Rangers Goalies

Igor Shesterkin- 10-2-0, .932 SV%, 2.52 GAA

Henrik Lundqvist- 10-12-3, .905 SV%, 3.16 GAA

Hurricanes Goalies

Petr Mrazek- 21-16-2, .905 SV%, 2.69 GAA

James Reimer- 14-6-2, .914 SV%, 2.66 GAA



Advantage: Rangers- Shesterkin is the next coming of a primer Henrik Lundqvist and they both owned the Hurricanes this year. Head coach David Quinn can’t make a bad decision in the crease at this point.