Red Bulls ink 15-year-old sensation Julian Zakrzewski Hall to homegrown deal

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Continuing to build up its young ranks, the New York Red Bulls have signed 15-year-old forward Julian Zakrzewski Hall to a homegrown deal on Thursday. The three-and-a-half-year first-team contract will run through the 2026 season with an option for 2027.

At 15 years, 167 days old, the New York City native is the second youngest homegrown signing in franchise history while showing immense promise within the franchise’s lower ranks, all while turning down interest from European clubs this summer.

Working with Red Bulls II, the MLS club’s reserve team, Hall has recorded one goal and one assist in seven MLS NEXT Pro matches this season. It made him the youngest goalscorer and youngest player to tally an assist in club history. Over the previous three seasons with the Red Bulls academy, he’s posted a prolific 28 goals in 39 appearances.

At the U-15 MLS NEXT Cup, he won MVP honors by scoring five goals, helping the Red Bulls’ academy team win its first MLS NEXT Cup in franchise history. He also starred at the 2023 Generation Adidas Cup where he won the Golden Boot with four goals, which included a pair against the academy side of English powerhouse Chelsea FC in a 3-0 victory.

With it, Hall earned his first call-up to the United States Youth National U-15 back in March where he helped lead the Americans to a 4-2 win over Mexico to win the U-15 CONCACAF Championship. As a dual citizen of Poland, he has also been called up to the European nation’s youth national team, as well.

For more on Julian Zakrzewski Hall the Red Bulls, visit AMNY.com