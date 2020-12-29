Report: Jets have let Adam Gase know that he will be fired | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Adam Gase’s firing was already a foregone conclusion. The only question that remained was when the hammer was going to fall.

The answer to that is apparently soon, as WFAN’s Craig Carton reported on Tuesday afternoon that the Jets have internally let Gase know that he will be relieved of his duties. Carton added that he believes Gase will coach the final game of the season, which comes on Sunday against the New England Patriots.

His report has yet to be confirmed by any other major news outlet or NFL reporter.

Gase’s departure is a long time coming despite dragging the franchise over the finish line of just his second season in charge.

After surprising many and getting a bad Jets team to finish 7-9 last year, the wheels completely fell off the franchise’s proverbial bus, starting the season 0-13 and having a clear shot at drafting Clemson standout quarterback Trevor Lawrence before winning the last two games, upsets over the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns.

That put Gase’s record as Jets head coach at 9-24, quickly becoming the poster child for an inept franchise that is fundamentally rotten from top to bottom. He will be looked back on as the man who derailed Sam Darnold’s development as the Jets’ franchise quarterback, ran star players like Jamal Adams and Le’Veon Bell out of town, and favoring veteran talents on a team going nowhere rather than trying to find building blocks for the future in younger players.