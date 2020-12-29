Report: Jets have let Adam Gase know that he will be fired | amNewYork

Quantcast
Report: Jets have let Adam Gase know that he will be fired

Jets

Report: Jets have let Adam Gase know that he will be fired

Jets Adam Gase
Adam Gase
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Gase’s firing was already a foregone conclusion. The only question that remained was when the hammer was going to fall. 

The answer to that is apparently soon, as WFAN’s Craig Carton reported on Tuesday afternoon that the Jets have internally let Gase know that he will be relieved of his duties. Carton added that he believes Gase will coach the final game of the season, which comes on Sunday against the New England Patriots. 

His report has yet to be confirmed by any other major news outlet or NFL reporter.

Gase’s departure is a long time coming despite dragging the franchise over the finish line of just his second season in charge. 

After surprising many and getting a bad Jets team to finish 7-9 last year, the wheels completely fell off the franchise’s proverbial bus, starting the season 0-13 and having a clear shot at drafting Clemson standout quarterback Trevor Lawrence before winning the last two games, upsets over the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns. 

That put Gase’s record as Jets head coach at 9-24, quickly becoming the poster child for an inept franchise that is fundamentally rotten from top to bottom. He will be looked back on as the man who derailed Sam Darnold’s development as the Jets’ franchise quarterback, ran star players like Jamal Adams and Le’Veon Bell out of town, and favoring veteran talents on a team going nowhere rather than trying to find building blocks for the future in younger players. 

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno joined amNewYork Metro as sports editor in January of 2020 after two years at the same position with Metro New York. He covers all eight major professional sports teams in the Big Apple, most notably the Mets and Islanders. His previous stops include Bleacher Report while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

