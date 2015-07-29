6 stats that show how dominant Ronda Rousey has been in the UFC and MMA

Ronda Rousey makes the sixth defense of her UFC women’s bantamweight title this Saturday at UFC 190. She’ll fight Bethe …

But Correia hasn’t done was Rousey has done so far in her MMA career. Few have.

Here’s a look at six statistics that help illustrate just how dominant Rousey, a former Olympic medalist in judo, has been in MMA:

1) In her 14 mixed martial arts bouts (11 pro, three amateur), Ronda Rousey’s opponent has made it out of the first round … once.

2) Ronda Rousey’s average fight time in her 11 pro bouts is 2:16. If you remove the two fights with Miesha Tate, it drops to 56 seconds.

3) Ronda Rousey finished Alexis Davis at UFC 175 in 16 seconds, one second off the record for a UFC title fight.

4) Ronda Rousey finished Cat Zingano at UFC 184 in 14 seconds, one second ahead of the Andrei Arlovski’s then-record for a UFC title fight.

5) In her eight bouts for UFC and Strikeforce, Ronda Rousey has been taken down twice. Both times, it was by Miesha Tate (once in each of their bouts.)

6) Ronda Rousey attempted 0 strikes in her last fight and still won in 14 seconds.