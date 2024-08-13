Legendary Rangers announcer Sam Rosen to retire after 2024-25 season

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Sam Rosen, the long-time voice of the New York Rangers, announced on Tuesday that the 2024-25 season will be his last behind the microphone before retiring.

This will be the 77-year-old’s 40th season as the play-by-play voice of the Blueshirts, which begins on Oct. 9 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Brooklyn native began calling Rangers games in 1984 and has called more than 3,000 games during his time as lead play-by-play man for the team. He won the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award in 2016 and is a member of both the Hockey Hall of Fame and the New York State Hockey Hall of Fame.

His voice has become synonymous with the Rangers’ last Stanley Cup victory, which came in 1994 to break a 54-year championship drought.

“I’ve been living out a dream for the last 40-plus years,” Rosen said. “To be able to call the games for the team I’ve been cheering for since I was a 10-year-old kid in Brooklyn has been magical, and to be there to see the Rangers win the Stanley Cup in 1994 was one of the greatest moments of my life. Rangers fans are the best in the world and to be able to be in their living rooms for so long talking about the team they love has been the privilege of a lifetime. I’m excited about this season and can’t wait to get going.”

Rosen began his career at MSG Networks in 1977 and served as a studio host and part-time play-by-play announcer before getting the nod to take over play-by-play duties full-time in 1984.

Throughout his time, he has had only three different color commentators by his side — first Hockey Hall of Famer Phil Esposito, then former Rangers goalie John Davidson for 20 years, and Joe Micheletti since 2006.

“Forty-plus years of brilliance in the booth with an unparalleled passion and love for the fans, the sport, the athletes, the coaches, and everyone associated with the NHL,” Micheletti said. “You’ve made all of those that work with you better people and you’ve helped us all reach heights that would not have been achievable without your support. You have included all of us on your crowded list of friends. For all these reasons and many more, your legacy will last a lifetime. Thank you, Sam, for giving us another season to experience it all one more time and to honor you.”

For more on Sam Rosen and the Rangers, visit AMNY.com