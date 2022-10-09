Saquon Barkley injury: Latest on Giants RB’s shoulder, more

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley left Sunday’s Week 5 matchup in London against the Green Bay Packers during the second half with a shoulder injury. He was questionable to return but was in the backfield on the first play of a drive with 9:30 to go in regulation.

He proceeded to reel in a screen pass and rumble for 40 yards, indicating that he was just fine.

The injury occurred with 3:16 remaining in the third quarter when he was tackled for a loss by Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell — his shoulder driving into the turf.

It was the first play of what developed into a 15-play, 91-yard scoring drive to draw the Giants even with Green Bay at 21 apiece with 10 minutes to go in the fourth.

Barkley is having another strong day as the NFL’s leading rusher with 68 yards on 12 carries at the time of his exit, including a 40-yard sprint from the wildcat formation in the second quarter in what led to the Giants’ first touchdown of the afternoon.

The 25-year-old has been enjoying an incredible bounce-back campaign in 2022, leading the NFL with 463 yards through four games entering Sunday’s London affair. It’s been a strong reminder just how explosive of a threat he can be when healthy — which hasn’t been the case in each of the last three years.

After winning the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2018, Barkley missed 21 games due to injuries over the next three seasons.

Gary Brightwell and Matt Breida platooned to fill in for Barkley for the brief absence.

