Sean Reid-Foley injury: Mets reliever has partially torn UCL

New York Mets reliever Sean Reid-Foley has a partially torn UCL, the team announced on Sunday afternoon.

It is unclear whether or not the right-hander will need Tommy John surgery, but he will meet with the team’s medical staff and team doctors to decipher proper treatment options.

Reid-Foley suffered the injury during the eighth inning of Saturday night’s loss to the Philadelphia Phillies while facing Nick Castellanos — shortly after giving up a home run to Rhys Hoskins.

The injury will make the Mets’ decision an easy one when it comes to making one of their two roster cuts needed to trim their depth chart from 28 to 26 players. Reid-Foley had been on the fringes of staying on the roster after a difficult start to the season.

In 10 innings of work, he possesses a 5.40 ERA and a 1.40 WHIP.

The Mets recalled Yoan Lopez, who they sent down earlier this weekend, from Triple-A Syracuse.

