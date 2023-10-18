Should Jets trade for Jerry Jeudy? What a deal could look like for Broncos WR1

DENVER, COLORADO – OCTOBER 23: Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos looks onward during pregame against the New York Jets at Empower Field At Mile High on October 23, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Robert Saleh and the New York Jets may be a surprising 3-3 heading into their bye week, but they are far from a complete team…at least on offense.

While Gang Green’s defensive prowess is well documented, the offense has been able to do just enough to be on the winning side in some big games. If the Jets are going to end their decade-long playoff drought with Zach Wilson at the helm (or when Aaron Rodgers returns from his Achilles injury), the team needs to make some serious upgrades to the offense.

Luckily, with the trade deadline drawing ever closer, there are going to be plenty of big-name players that could offer an opportunity for the Jets to improve not just their 2023 roster, but their future prospects as well.

One of those names is Jerry Jeudy. The former 15th overall pick in 2020 hasn’t had the kind of success the Broncos were hoping for when they took him out of Alabama. Jeudy has struggled to stay on the field having never played in a full season, and has never recorded over 1,000 yards through his first four years. With Denver at a miserable 1-5 to start the season, Sean Payton’s first year on the job could be to get rid of some of the disappointing weight currently hurting the team overall.

That could leave Jeudy expendable. And a team like the Jets should be more than willing to pick up the phone and see the asking price for a highly talented, but disappointing wide receiver.

How Jeudy would fit in Jet’s offense

With any deadline move, the big thing for Jets general manager Joe Douglas to figure out is how a player would fit on the current roster on and off the field. New York is a tight-knit locker room with a singular focus. Jeudy has certainly been vocal about wanting the ball and hasn’t been shy about voicing his displeasure with Denver’s struggles.

He’s also shown to shut down at times with criticism directly pointed at him. Jeudy appeared to be visibly upset during last week’s contest on Thursday Night Football when the former All-Pro Steve Smith Sr. publicly criticized him before kickoff. Jeudy was a no-show on the field after that fielding just three catches for 14 yards.

Those are the kinds of examples that would leave teams like the Jets to want to stay away from a player like Jeudy. Despite some off-the-field concerns, Jeudy’s exploits on the field would make him a no-brainer type fit for Gang Green’s offense.

As a predominant slot receiver, Jeudy would fit New York’s offense well. Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is trying to find ways to get Garrett Wilson the football, and having a competent slot receiver like Jeudy would be a tremendous help on game day. Yes, Denver’s offensive struggles can be highlighted by the overall group not being as good as many would hope, but with as strong a locker room as the Jets have, and as big a need as the slot receiver position is, striking big on a player like Jeudy could be an important move to make.

Cap Concerns

There is some good news for the Jets on this score. Jeudy has his fifth-year option signed by Denver before the season – a sign that Denver might have plans for their wideout after this season. With how badly 2023 has gone though, it could be likely that the Broncos just look to start a full-on rebuild.

With Jeudy’s fifth-year option signed, that means his $4 million cap hit this year will increase to $12 million in 2024. That’s not an outrageous number for someone like Jeudy, and with the cap numbers expected to increase for the Jets (over $30 million expected space per Over the Cap), it’s a number that the team could fit into their future plans.

New York will need to figure out extensions for players like Bryce Huff, Mekhi Becton, and Jordan Whitehead but those numbers shouldn’t be too large going into next season. There will be plenty of room here for Jeudy’s contract should the Jets look to make a move.

What would the cost look like?

Herein lies the big question for the Jets. With Denver in an expected firesale, what would a price be for one of their top assets? Let’s start from the very beginning: under no circumstances will New York give up a first round pick for a wide receiver this year – you can clear that thought out right away.

Would a mid-round pick do it in 2024? A third-rounder for 2025? If the Broncos believe in what Sean Payton is telling them, this could be a multi-year rebuild. That leaves both the current draft class, and next year’s to be a hot commodity for picks to be accumulated.

Then, of course there is the idea that the Jets could give up some current talent already on the roster. Carl Lawson and Mecole Hardman are two players that won’t be in Denver’s long-term plans, but they could provide immediate relief for next season when they begin to fully try-out this rebuild of sorts.

Could a deal with Lawson, and a 2024 mid-round pick be enough to entice the Broncos on giving up Jeudy? What if a 2025 third-rounder is attached with that? There’s a deal here if the Jets truly want to upgrade their receiving core that would be beneficial for both sides.

It’s just a matter if Denver wants to blow it up right away before the October trade deadline.

For more New York Jets news, turn to AMNY.com