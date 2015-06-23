Steve Nash to host charity soccer game in Manhattan

Steve Nash, Chris Mullin and other stars will play pick-up soccer for a good cause.

Nash, the two-time former NBA MVP, is hosting the eighth annual Steve Nash Foundation Showdown this Wednesday at Sara D. Roosevelt Park on the Lower East Side.

Joining Nash will be Mullin, St. John’s new men’s basketball coach, as well as Italian national soccer team star Giuseppe Rossi and USMNT defender Geoff Cameron.

The pregame fanfest opens at 4 p.m., with kickoff set for 6:30. The event benefits the Steve Nash Foundation, which helps underserved children.

Past Showdown rosters have included NBA stars such as Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, Tony Parker, Dirk Nowitzki, Joakim Noah, Chris Bosh , Jeremy Lin and Marco Belinelli, as well as international and MLS soccer pros Thierry Henry, Javier Zanetti, Emmerson Boyce, Robbie Rogers, Mathieu Flamini, Massimo Ambrosini, Ivan Cordoba, Salomon Kalou, Claudio Reyna, Patrick Vieira, Stuart Holden, Oguchi Onyewu and Rod Fanni.

General admission is free and open to the public, though on-field tickets and VIP packages are available at stevenash.org/showdown.