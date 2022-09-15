United States vs Kazakhstan: 2022 Davis Cup schedule, how to watch, more

Less than 12 hours after defeating Great Britain in a series that finished minutes before 1 a.m. in Glasgow, the United States takes to the court against Kazakhstan to continue its campaign for a 33rd Davis Cup title.
This is the first time these two nations have met in Davis Cup. Today’s matchup is the second of three the Americans will play in Glasgow, with hopes of advancing to the ultimate stage of this year’s competition: the knockout-style quarterfinals that will crown this year’s champion in Malaga, Spain, on November 22-27.
United States vs. Kazakhstan
How to Watch:
- Date: Thursday, September 15th
- Time: 11 a.m. ET
- Channel: Tennis Channel. Can also see live results at the Davis Cup website
Schedule of Play:
- Tommy Paul, USA v. Mikhail Kukushkin, KAZ
- Taylor Fritz, USA v. Alexander Bublik, KAZ
- Rajeev Ram / Jack Sock, USA v. Bublik / Aleksandr Nedovyesov, KAZ
Against Great Britain, Jack Sock and Rajeev Ram clinched a 2-1 victory for the Americans by defeating Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury, 5-7, 6-4, 7-5, minutes before 1 a.m. Thursday in Scotland. Tommy Paul defeated Daniel Evans 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 earlier in the day, while Taylor Fritz was defeated by Cameron Norrie 2-6, 7-6 (2), 7-5.
The U.S. has to finish in the top two of the four-nation Group D in order to advance to the knockout-quarterfinal round. They have two series’ remaining, this one against Kazakhstan and then the final against the Netherlands on Saturday. The Netherlands beat Kazakhstan 2-1 earlier in the Davis Cup Finals.
Remaining USA Davis Cup Schedule
- Saturday, September 17, 9 a.m. ET: USA v. Netherlands; Tennis Channel