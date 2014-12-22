The Knicks on Christmas Day: 8 fun facts

The Knicks host the Washington Wizards at noon in the first of a five-game slate on Christmas Day for the NBA. Here’s a look at some fun facts about the Knicks’ history on Christmas Day.

1. The Knicks are 22-27 all-time on Christmas Day heading into their 2014 game against the Washington Wizards. They have played more Christmas Day games than any other team.



2. Of the 49 Christmas Day games in Knicks franchise history, 40 have been played at Madison Square Garden. This year’s game will be No. 41.



3. The Knicks played in the first Christmas Day game in 1947. They beat the Providence Steam Rollers, 89-75, at the Garden as Tommy Byrnes scored a game-high 20 points.



4. Bernard King scored 60 points in a 120-114 loss to the Nets on Dec. 25, 1984, at the Garden. At the time, it was a Knicks franchise record. It remains a Christmas Day record.



5. The Knicks beat the Philadelphia Warriors, 136-135, in double overtime on Dec. 25, 1961, the most points they have scored as a team in a single Christmas Day game. Richie Guerin scored 40 points to pace the Knicks, while Wilt Chamberlain scored a game-high 59 for the Warriors.



6. The Knicks’ worst loss in franchise history came on Dec. 25, 1960, when they lost 162-100 to the Syracuse Nationals. Willie Naulls and Jim Palmer each scored 21 for the Knicks.



7. Patrick Ewing had a big hand in two straight Christmas Day games for the Knicks. In 1985, he had 34 points and 11 rebounds as the Knicks roared back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Celtics in double overtime, 113-104, at the Garden. A year later, he hit a buzzer-beater off a rebound to give the Knicks an 86-85 win over Michael Jordan and the Bulls at the Garden.



8. After a 161-day lockout by the NBA, the Knicks opened their 2011-12 season on Christmas Day. Carmelo Anthony scored a game-high 37 points and Amar’e Stoudemire added 21 points as the Knicks beat the Celtics, 106-104.