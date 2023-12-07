Thursday Night Football betting promos unlock 5 best bonuses for Steelers-Pats

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

There won’t be a lot of scoring when the Steelers and Patriots take the field tonight, but bettors can cash in with these Thursday Night Football betting promos all the same. NFL Week 14 kicks off with a game between two inept offenses, which means it can only get better this weekend.

We don’t know what to expect when these two teams step on the field, but we do know that bettors can start stacking up bonuses with the latest Thursday Night Football betting promos. Sign up with FanDuel, DraftKings, BetMGM, bet365, and Caesars for the top offers on the market.

Thursday Night Football Betting Promos: Cashing the Best Offers

Thursday Night Football betting promos NFL promo codes New user bonuses FanDuel No code required $150 bonus if your team wins DraftKings No code required $150 guaranteed bonus BetMGM AMNY1500 $1,500 first-bet offer Bet365 AMNYXLM $1,000 first-bet safety net, $150 guaranteed bonus, $365 bonus (Louisiana only) Caesars AMNY81000 $1,000 bet on Caesars

The Steelers are 28th in scoring offense in the NFL this season. Normally, their opponent would have the edge in this category, but that’s not the case tonight. The Patriots are last in scoring and have scored 13 points in their last three games. To put this in perspective, they have not allowed an opponent to score more than 10 points, but are still 0-3 in those games. That is so bad it’s almost impressive. Although it’s tough to predict what might happen in this matchup, we know that bettors can win with these Thursday Night Football betting promos.

FanDuel Sportsbook App Delivers $150 Moneyline Bonus

Click here and hit the ground running with a 30-1 odds boost for tonight’s game. Download the app and place a $5 moneyline wager on the Steelers or Patriots tonight. Anyone who picks a winner will receive $150 in bonuses instantly. Although winning is easier said than done, this promo provides bettors with a massive opportunity on Thursday Night Football.

Score $150 Instant Bonus on DraftKings Sportsbook

Sign up here with DraftKings Sportsbook and turn a $5 bet into a $150 bonus in a matter of seconds. Bettors can sign up with this offer and lock in this instant bonus with a $5 wager on the Steelers or Patriots tonight. The best part about this offer is the fact that it converts instantly. In other words, bettors won’t need to sweat out that original $5 wager before cashing in with this offer.

BetMGM Sportsbook: How to Activate $1,500 First Bet

Click this link and apply BetMGM Sportsbook promo code AMNY1500 for a $1,500 first bet on the game tonight. This is a simple offer that puts the power in the hands of the players. Start with a cash wager on Thursday Night Football. Bettors who place a winning wager will go home with straight cash. On the flip side, bettors who lose on that initial wager will be eligible for up to $1,500 back in bonuses.

Like the other operators on this list, BetMGM is available in all states where sports betting currently operates, though the BetMGM North Carolina promo code figures to be out during the first half of the 2024 season.

Unlock Options With Bet365 Promo Code AMNYXLM

Register here with bet365 promo code AMNYXLM and choose between two great offers. New players can sign up and bet $5 on Thursday Night Football to win $150 in bonuses guaranteed. However, new users will also have the option of going all in on the game with a $1,000 safety net bet. It’s also worth noting that bettors in Louisiana can bet $1 on the game to win $365 in bonuses guaranteed.

Caesars Sportsbook: Claim $1K Bet, Other TNF Boosts

New players can activate a $1,000 first bet with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 by clicking here. After setting up a new account, lock in a cash wager of up to $1,000 on the game. Again, anyone who loses on that first bet will be eligible for a full refund in bonus bets. Additionally, new users can grab any of the daily odds boosts available for Thursday Night Football tonight.

