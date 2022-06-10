Greatest golfer ever: Tiger Woods recognized as billionaire by Forbes

According to Forbes, Tiger Woods has joined the most exclusive athletes club of all-time.

Golf’s most influential player ever was named as the latest sports athlete to earn over $1 billion in salary, endorsements and other income over the course of a 27-year long career.

Tiger Woods’ latest announcement comes just a week after Los Angeles Lakers forward, Lebron James was also named to the prestigious honor.

Woods, James, former Bull, Michael Jordan and the late Kobe Bryant as American athletes entering the billion dollar threshold.

Soccer legends, Lionel Messi, and Christiano Ronaldo are also on the billionaire list.

Woods and James were named as the first active American athletes to be named to the billionaire club, with Jordan and Bryant reaching the mark after their playing careers ended.

Forbes reported that less than 10% of Woods’ net worth comes from earnings on the golf course. His sponsorship and endorsement deals through Nike, Gatorade and others are also large contributors.

Woods also has invested in ownership as well as course design. TGR Design, TGR Live (an event company) and TGR Ventures are all part of Woods’ portfolio. He recently invested in a new category of golf with a stake in PopStroke, a luxury minigolf organization that has multiple locations in Florida.

The latest news from Forbes regarding Woods comes after the most influential golfer in history declined a lucrative offer from LIV Golf to leave the PGA Tour. Other golfers such as Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson have already left the tour to join the Saudi Arabian-backed league.

Tiger Woods is tied for the most wins ever at the PGA Tour with 82, along with Sam Snead. Woods is second only to Jack Nicklaus in major wins.

The 46 year old is currently dealing with a leg injury, Woods is still the 14th-highest-paid athlete in the world. Woods has only appeared in The Masters and PGA Championship over the last few years.

