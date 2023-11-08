Giants starting Tommy DeVito Week 10 vs. Cowboys, Matt Barkley serving as QB2

New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito (15) passes the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

What Brian Daboll saw at the beginning of the week is what he’s getting for Sunday’s matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. The Giants are starting Tommy DeVito under center for their Week 10 divisional clash, the head coach announced on Thursday.

Big Blue has been forced into the big quarterback conundrum after QB1 Daniel Jones went down with a season-ending torn ACL in the Giants’ 30-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9. With backup Tyrod Taylor already on the shelf because of a ribcage injury, DeVito was called upon for a second straight game — he played the second half of the Giants’ Week 8, 13-10 loss to the Jets.

The 25-year-old DeVito completed 15-of-20 passes for 175 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in his relief appearance last weekend against the Raiders. He attempted just seven passes, completing two of them, in rainy conditions at MetLife Stadium against a high-powered Jets defense.

An undrafted rookie out of Illinois after transferring from Syracuse, the New Jersey native who attended Don Bosco Prep — which is 20 miles away from MetLife Stadium — will not only get his first-ever NFL start but becomes the 10th rookie in the league this season to start a game. That’s already a record.

Serving as DeVito’s backup will be Matt Barkley, who was signed last week and elevated from the practice squad. The Giants also brought in Jacob Eason, who has just two regular-season appearances under his built with the Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers after being selected in the fourth round of the 2020 draft out of Washington.

Barkley has appeared in 19 regular-season NFL games since being drafted by the Eagles 10 years ago. The 33-year-old spent three seasons from 2018-2020 with the Buffalo Bills under Daboll and GM Joe Schoen — their familiarity with him obviously played a role in him getting signed on with New York.

