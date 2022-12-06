Tommy Kahnle returning to Yankees on 2-year deal

The New York Yankees are bringing back reliever Tommy Kahnle on a two-year, $11.5 million deal, per multiple reports on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old right-hander returns to the Bronx after a three-plus season stint with the club from 2017-2020, but his time was cut short after he was forced to undergo Tommy John surgery that forced him to miss the entire 2021 campaign.

He returned to the majors with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022, posting a 2.84 ERA in 13 appearances with 14 strikeouts in 12.2 innings pitched.

Over 129 appearances with the Yankees, he possessed a 4.01 ERA with a 1.246 WHIP.

Kahnle rejoins a Yankees bullpen that was one of the best units in Major League Baseball last season. Their 2.97 collective ERA ranked third-best in MLB.

