Tommy Kahnle returning to Yankees on 2-year deal

Tommy Kahnle Yankees
Tommy Kahnle (Wikimedia Commons)

The New York Yankees are bringing back reliever Tommy Kahnle on a two-year, $11.5 million deal, per multiple reports on Tuesday. 

The 33-year-old right-hander returns to the Bronx after a three-plus season stint with the club from 2017-2020, but his time was cut short after he was forced to undergo Tommy John surgery that forced him to miss the entire 2021 campaign. 

He returned to the majors with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022, posting a 2.84 ERA in 13 appearances with 14 strikeouts in 12.2 innings pitched. 

Over 129 appearances with the Yankees, he possessed a 4.01 ERA with a 1.246 WHIP. 

Kahnle rejoins a Yankees bullpen that was one of the best units in Major League Baseball last season. Their 2.97 collective ERA ranked third-best in MLB. 

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

