Top storylines for Jets heading into competitive voluntary OTAs

Voluntary OTAs have begun for the New York Jets and 19 other teams across the NFL. While not everyone on the expected 90-man roster will begin practicing in Florham Park this week, there are still plenty of things to watch going into the next stage of offseason activities.

Whether it’s the emergence of Aaron Rodgers, contract negotiations, or simple rumors around the facility, there is no shortage of drama for the Jets heading into the third year of the Robert Saleh era.

Today, we go over the top storylines to watch heading into OTAs.

Quinnen Williams contract update

The Quinnen Williams contract drama will be the key storyline that the Jets need to figure out for the rest of the offseason. Williams won’t be making an appearance at voluntary workouts as he’s continuously said over the last few months until a new deal is agreed upon. In the end, his absence, and how the team responds to it, will be a major point of discussion for the Jets and those who follow them.

Mekhi Becton position drama

Oh, you thought Williams was the only starter that has been in the news recently? Mekhi Becton’s latest comments about how the Jets handled his knee injury opened the door to more scrutiny for the team, as well as their training staff. How the team responds will be evident first thing Tuesday morning, but it can’t be good that in the middle of a position battle, Becton continues to complain about the way the team has handled him.

How has Aaron Rodgers looked?

Rodgers has looked rejuvenated and excited for the start of his Jets career. He’s attended off-season workouts as much as he can and has been seen trying to build relationships with his new teammates. How he looks on the field though, will ultimately determine how far the team goes in 2023. If he played relatively close to where he ended in Green Bay, New York can easily be expected to reach the playoffs.

Who has stood out this offseason?

There is always one or two players that take a major leap in the offseason for each team. New York has the benefit of having reigning offensive and defensive rookie award winners and plenty of young talent to join them. How they all develop though will determine how far the organization goes under Rodgers and Saleh. That being said, who is the unknown in camp and workouts that steps and earns not just a role, but a prominent one going into the new season? This week could be the first step toward finding out.

What happens at linebacker?

C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams are considered the top two linebackers on the team and for good reason. How the team replaced Kwon Alexander though could very well determine how much the defense improves from a top-five season last year. Jamien Sherwood is penciled in as the weakside linebacker starter right now, but incoming free agents or other players could certainly pull the job away if they can. It’ll be an interesting position battle to watch throughout the offseason.

