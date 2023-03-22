Jets trade disgruntled receiver Elijah Moore to Browns for 2nd rounder

Elijah Moore had been looking for a new home since the early stages of the 2022-23 season. The New York Jets have finally obliged the disgruntled youngster.

Hours after the team agreed to a one-year deal with Mecole Hardman, the Jets, and Cleveland Browns have agreed on a trade that would send Moore to the “dog pound” for a second-round pick (42nd overall) – according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Jets are also sending their 2023 third-round selection (74th overall) as a part of the deal.

Moore is a former second-round pick out of Ole Miss and turned heads as early as his rookie season. The former Rebel had caught 80 passes in his first two seasons with New York, for over 980 yards and six touchdowns. The top slot receiver had seen a decrease in targets last season due to the declining quarterback play the Jets had gone through over the course of the 2022-23 season. The 22-year-old had requested a trade on October 20th following two straight weeks of less than two catches in a game.

At the time, the Jets remained consistent that they would not move their former second-round selection even though they kept him off the field after his request for “personal reasons.”

New York now possesses three picks within the first 50 overall selections of the 2023 NFL Draft. Their two second-round picks now are back-to-back and could be seen as part of a compensation deal for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Gang Green will still have six picks in the upcoming draft.

