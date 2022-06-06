Tylor Megill joining Mets out west, could be activated this weekend vs. Angels

Reinforcements are starting to make their way back to the New York Mets’ starting rotation — the first being Tylor Megill.

Mets manager Buck Showalter confirmed that the right-hander, who has been out since May 12 due to biceps tendinitis, joined the team in San Diego on Monday night and could be ready to start for the team’s weekend series against the Los Angeles Angels.

I think he’s on a plane as we speak,” Showalter said Monday evening. “There’s a potential [he could start this weekend], I know I can’t tell you that because we don’t know.

“We missed him in case we get in a fight, we want him around.”

Joking aside, Showalter added that he won’t be activated before this weekend.

Megill had performed admirably in Jacob deGrom’s spot while the two-time Cy Young Award winner continues to recover from a stress reaction in his right scapula.

Thrown into the mix and even given the ball on Opening Day, Megill went 4-0 with a 1.93 ERA over his first five starts. But after a three-run outing on May 4 against the Atlanta Braves, the 26-year-old was ripped apart for eight runs in just 1.1 innings of work against the Washington Nationals.

He went to the 15-day injured list shortly after.

On Sunday, he went 3.2 innings in a rehab start with the team’s Double-A affiliate in Binghamton, adding that everything “feels good,” and that he’s “ready to go.”

The Mets will be hoping that the rest of their starting pitchers continue meeting their timetables as Megill has.

While the hope is that deGrom can make his 2022 season debut in early July, Max Scherzer should be too far off, either. The future Hall of Famer in his first season with the Mets was sidelined for 6-to-8 weeks after suffering a left oblique strain shortly after Megill was sidelined.

In their absences, Trevor Williams and David Peterson have stepped up to keep the rotation afloat for a Mets team that possesses the best record in the National League heading into Monday night’s series opener with the San Diego Padres.

