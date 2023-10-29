Tyrod Taylor injury: Latest on Giants QB’s ribs injury vs. Jets

New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) passes against the Washington Commanders during the first quarter an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Just moments after tight end Darren Waller was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday’s 13-10 loss against the Jets in the first half, Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor was forced out for the remainder of the afternoon due to a ribs injury, the team announced

Backing up Daniel Jones, who suffered a neck injury during a Week 5 loss to the Miami Dolphins, Taylor started each of the previous three games for the Giants, leading them to a 1-1 record before Week 8 against the Jets.

Taylor’s injury occurred with 7:30 remaining in the second quarter when — under ceaseless pressure from the Jets’ defensive line — he was forced to roll out to his right. An attempted pass slipped through his hand in rainy conditions and popped straight up. He managed to catch it and run toward the sideline where he was caught by a pair of Jets defenders.

Linebacker CJ Mosely landed on top of Taylor, whose right arm and shoulder appeared to bend awkwardly under the weight of the Jets defender. After a few moments on the sideline, he went straight to the locker room for evaluation.

In his place, third-stringer Tommy DeVito was forced to make his NFL debut. The 25-year-old is a native of Livingston, NJ where he attended Don Bosco Prep, which is just 20 miles away from MetLife Stadium. After attending Syracuse from 2017-21, he transferred to Illinois for the 2022 season.

He went undrafted at the 2023 draft and was signed to the Giants’ practice squad. He was elevated to the NFL roster after Jones’ injury, where he’s backed up Taylor in each of the last three weeks.

