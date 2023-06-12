USMNT names 23-player squad for 2023 Gold Cup

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

United States soccer player Jesús Ferreira, watches Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in New York, as the team’s roster for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar is announced. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

United States men’s national team (USMNT) head coach BJ Callaghan named his final 23-player roster for the 2023 Gold Cup — the semi-annual main association competition for CONCACAF to determine the champion of North America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

“This is a group that we have a lot of confidence in as we look to win another Gold Cup trophy,” Callaghan said. “It’s a roster that has a good mix of veteran players that have World Cup experience and younger players have earned an opportunity to come into camp and represent the United States in the Gold Cup.

“Many of these players have performed well at their clubs as well as the previous opportunities that they have had in the national team environment. We’re trying to expose as many players as possible to tournament competition. Some have a lot of experiences that we continue to build on, while others are just starting out. In all cases, it will be valuable for the group moving forward.”

The Americans are looking for a record-tying eight Gold Cup title this season while building momentum gained from a Round of 16 appearance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar back in December. However, they will do so without numerous headlining World Cup participants — most notably Christian Pulisic, Sergino Dest, Antonee Robinson, and Tyler Adams.

They’re placed in Group A alongside Jamaica, Nicaragua, and one of either Curaçao, French Guiana, Sint Maarten, or St. Kitts and Nevis.

USMNT training camp opens on June 20 in Chicago before the start of the tournament on June 24.

2023 USMNT Gold Cup roster

GOALKEEPERS (3)

Sean Johnson (Toronto FC, Canada)

Gaga Slonina (Chelsea/England)

Matt Turner (Arsenal/England)

DEFENDERS (8)

DeJuan Jones (New England Revolution, MLS)

Aaron Long (LAFC, MLS)

Matt Miazga (FC Cincinnati, MLS)

Jalen Neal (LA Galaxy, MLS)

Bryan Reynolds (Roma, Italy)

Miles Robinson (Atlanta United, MLS)

John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls, MLS)

DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami, MLS)

MIDFIELDERS (6)

Gianluca Busio (Venezia, Italy)

Djordje Mihailovic (AZ Alkmaar, Netherlands)

Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew, MLS)

Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders, MLS)

James Sands (New York City FC, MLS)

Alan Soñora (FC Juárez, Mexico)

FORWARDS (6)

Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes, MLS)

Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas, MLS)

Julian Gressel (Vancouver Whitecaps, MLS)

Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders, MLS)

Brandon Vazquez (FC Cincinnati, MLS)

Alex Zendejas (Club América, Mexico)

