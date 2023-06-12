Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Sports

USMNT names 23-player squad for 2023 Gold Cup

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.
By
comments
Posted on
Jesus Ferreira USMNT Gold Cup
United States soccer player Jesús Ferreira, watches Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in New York, as the team’s roster for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar is announced. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

United States men’s national team (USMNT) head coach BJ Callaghan named his final 23-player roster for the 2023 Gold Cup — the semi-annual main association competition for CONCACAF to determine the champion of North America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

This is a group that we have a lot of confidence in as we look to win another Gold Cup trophy,” Callaghan said. “It’s a roster that has a good mix of veteran players that have World Cup experience and younger players have earned an opportunity to come into camp and represent the United States in the Gold Cup.

“Many of these players have performed well at their clubs as well as the previous opportunities that they have had in the national team environment. We’re trying to expose as many players as possible to tournament competition. Some have a lot of experiences that we continue to build on, while others are just starting out. In all cases, it will be valuable for the group moving forward.”

The Americans are looking for a record-tying eight Gold Cup title this season while building momentum gained from a Round of 16 appearance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar back in December. However, they will do so without numerous headlining World Cup participants — most notably Christian Pulisic, Sergino Dest, Antonee Robinson, and Tyler Adams.

They’re placed in Group A alongside Jamaica, Nicaragua, and one of either Curaçao, French Guiana, Sint Maarten, or St. Kitts and Nevis. 

USMNT training camp opens on June 20 in Chicago before the start of the tournament on June 24.

Matt Turner USMNT
Goalkeeper Matt Turner of the United States makes a save during the World Cup, group B soccer match between the United States and Wales, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

2023 USMNT Gold Cup roster

GOALKEEPERS (3)

  • Sean Johnson (Toronto FC, Canada)
  • Gaga Slonina (Chelsea/England)
  • Matt Turner (Arsenal/England)

 

DEFENDERS (8)

  • DeJuan Jones (New England Revolution, MLS)
  • Aaron Long (LAFC, MLS)
  • Matt Miazga (FC Cincinnati, MLS)
  • Jalen Neal (LA Galaxy, MLS)
  • Bryan Reynolds (Roma, Italy)
  • Miles Robinson (Atlanta United, MLS)
  • John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls, MLS)
  • DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami, MLS)

 

MIDFIELDERS (6)

James Sands NYCFC
James Sands (wikimedia commons)
  • Gianluca Busio (Venezia, Italy)
  • Djordje Mihailovic (AZ Alkmaar, Netherlands)
  • Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew, MLS)
  • Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders, MLS)
  • James Sands (New York City FC, MLS)
  • Alan Soñora (FC Juárez, Mexico)

 

FORWARDS (6)

  • Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes, MLS)
  • Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas, MLS)
  • Julian Gressel (Vancouver Whitecaps, MLS)
  • Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders, MLS)
  • Brandon Vazquez (FC Cincinnati, MLS)
  • Alex Zendejas (Club América, Mexico)

For more on the USMNT, visit AMNY.com

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC