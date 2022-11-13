2022 World Cup: Group B preview, teams, odds, more for USMNT’s quest for glory

What will the Stars and Stripes of the US Men’s National Team (USMNT) be up against when they take the pitch at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar next week? Let’s take a look with our Group B preview:

2022 World Cup Group B preview

England

FIFA Rank: 5th

Qualification: UEFA Group I winners

Previous World Cup appearances: 15

Best finish: Champions (1966)

Odds to win group: -280

Odds to make knockout stage: -1200

Odds to win World Cup: +850

England has the horses to blow the doors of almost any team on the planet given its sheer amount of attacking options. However, major concerns exist toward the back line — particularly at the center back spot. It’s why manager Gareth Southgate exudes a more pragmatic strategy, which does take the fun at times away from the Three Lions.

X-Factor: Harry Maguire, John Stones It’d be sensible to reserve this spot for the abundance of attacking stars England has: Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mason Mount, Bukayo Saka — the list goes on. But the Manchester United defender Harry Maguire and his Manchester City counterpart John Stones has to find a new level to their game to help anchor an England backline that could only trot out three in a potential 3-4-3 formation.

Iran

FIFA Rank: 20th

Qualification: AFC Group A winner

Previous World Cup appearances: 5

Best finish: Group Stage ('78, '98, '06, '14, '18)

Odds to win group: +1600

Odds to make knockout stage: +350

Odds to win World Cup: +50000

Especially in this group of heavy hitters, Iran’s system of defense first will be their only hope in Qatar to break the streak of group-stage exits. The re-introduction of manager Carlos Queiroz, formerly of Real Madrid, will provide a boost to the team’s hopes.

X-Factor: Mehdi Taremi Taremi will carry most of the pressure of Iran’s attacking hopes — and rightfully so. The striker has been a mainstay for the famous Portuguese club, FC Porto, and has had three straight seasons of 20 or more goals. He’ll be flanked by long-time wingers in Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Sardar Azmoun to provide plenty of familiarity for Team Melli.

United States

FIFA Rank: 16th

Qualification: 3rd place in CONCACAF qualifiers

Previous World Cup appearances: 10

Best finish: Semifinals (1930)

Odds to win group: +500

Odds to make knockout stage: -105

Odds to win World Cup: +13000

The USMNT is back at the World Cup after its shocking hiatus in 2018. Gregg Berhalter has brought a youthful, exuberant side with him to Qatar in what hopes to be the dawning of a new age in American soccer. There’s an abundance of talent out on the wings in both the midfield and defense to help institute a pressing style of play. It will be fast, potentially fun, and could make a bit of noise out of Group B.

X-Factor: Christian Pulisic It’s always going to come down to Pulisic, who was the poster child of USMNT’s youthful revolution four years ago. The Chelsea star will be the main attacking threat on the outside of the forward line, but he’s expected to receive plenty of support behind him on the same side from the likes of Valencia’s Yunus Musah and Fulham’s Antonee Robinson.

Wales

FIFA Rank: 19th

Qualification: Defeated Ukraine in UEFA play-off

Previous World Cup appearances: 1

Best finish: Quarterfinals (1958)

Odds to win group: +500

Odds to make knockout stage: +100

Odds to win World Cup: +20000

Wales is another team that is going to rely on the counter-attack given their lack of attacking depth. But a passionate side with an incredible work rate will be a tough out for the likes of England and USMNT, especially considering the former is a traditional, ancient rival of the Dragons.

X-Factor: Gareth Bale The most famous and successful Welsh soccer player ever, Bale is facing the mortality of a playing career that is now at LAFC — though there has always been rumors of him signing with the MLS side just to keep his fitness for the World Cup. The 33-year-old once starred at Tottenham before experience a rollercoaster of a stint at Real Madrid, but there is no denying Bale’s brilliance.

2022 World Cup Group B schedule

Date Match Time TV Monday, Nov. 21 England v. Iran 8 AM FS1 Monday, Nov. 21 United States v. Wales 2 PM FOX Friday, Nov. 25 Wales vs. Iran 5 AM FS1 Friday, Nov. 25 England vs. United States 2 PM FOX Tuesday, Nov. 29 Wales vs. England 2 PM FS1 Tuesday, Nov. 29 Iran vs. United States 2 PM FOX

