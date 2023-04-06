Vladimir Tarasenko returns to battle Blues: Rangers look ahead to “emotional night”

For 11 seasons, Vladimir Tarasenko was the face of the St. Louis Blues. A Stanley Cup Championship over Boston was the pinnacle moment in one of the most successful runs in franchise history.

Just four seasons after his Cup victory, Tarasenko returns to St. Louis as a member of the New York Rangers for the first time since being traded back in February of 2023. Thursday night’s contest against his former team will expect to be an emotional night, not just for him, but for Niko Mikkola as well who was also part of the blockbuster deal.

“I’m sure both will be excited. They were there for a long time. It’ll be an emotional day tomorrow but I’m not going to say anything to them.” Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant

Tarasenko’s end in St. Louis certainly came with plenty of controversy. A trade request was made by the Russian all-star as early as 2021 after concerns ere made about how his multiple shoulder surgeries were handled by the team. It wasn’t until the 2022-23 season that a trade was finally made.

When he was first introduced as a member of the Rangers, the former 16th overall pick in 2010 was appreciative of his time in St. Louis.

“I haven’t really addressed anything yesterday but if I have a chance I want to say thank you to St. Louis. It’s been a couple of tough days but I’ll do it later. I’m very thankful for all those years and they made us feel like family and feel like home.” Tarasenko said back in February.

The right winger has recorded 17 points in 27 games played with the Blueshirts. In 11 seasons with his former club, Tarasenko was an All-Star twice and recorded over 550 points. He is fifth on the All-Time Blues list in points and goals. In regards to the trade demand that meant he would leave the place he called home though, public perception didn’t match what was really going on with the former Blue.

“I was expecting this. It’s been a couple of tough days for me. I expected to be moved. I’m here now…there was no chance I was staying in St. Louis. No deal was offered.” Tarasenko added. “I knew I was going to be moved. I talked with Artemi (Panarin) and they wanted me here. I want to be here too.”

However the ending occured, Thursday night will be the first time since the trade became official. Whether it’s to a chorus of cheers or boos, Tarasenko and the Rangers understand that they have bigger fish to fry in the coming weeks with the Playoffs just weeks away from beginning.

