Walt Frazier, former basketball player, optimistic about New York Knicks

Walt Frazier noted that the Knicks must stay healthy to take advantage of their offseason makeover. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

New York Knicks TV analyst Walt Frazier hopes the Knicks will be winning and grinning this upcoming season.

With new star players (Derrick Rose, Joakim Noah), and a new coach (Jeff Hornacek) joining Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis, Frazier is optimistic about the new campaign.

“I’m very excited,” Frazier told reporters Tuesday at Clyde Frazier’s Wine and Dine for an event introducing the Champions League’s Gotham Ballers. “Obviously health is an issue, but if they stay healthy, I think it’s going to be a great season.”

Frazier called the upcoming season a “pressure year” with high expectations for second-year forward Porzingis, who averaged 14.3 points and 7.3 rebounds last season.

“Last year, there were no expectations [for Porzingis],” Frazier said. “We didn’t even know who he was. But now, we know. When you come to New York, that’s one of the problems, the expectations can cause devastation.”

He added that Porzingis was a precocious first-year player for the Knicks, who finished 32-50 in his rookie season.

“He understands New York, and he likes the challenge,” Frazier said. “He’s accepted the challenge and I think [Knicks president Phil] Jackson has done an excellent job putting some talent around him.”