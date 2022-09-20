Quantcast
Giants

Week 3 NFL staff picks standings update: Who’s on top?

Jalen Hurts helped the Eagles as a key staff pick win
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Every week, the amNew York writers give you our staff picks for all the NFL games against the spread. On Tuesdays, we’ll show you our updated season-long standings and talk through who’s performing well and why. 

Staff Pick Standings after Week 2

Christian maintains his slight lead after the second week, but it wasn’t an overly pretty week for any of the staff. While he, like the rest of the writers, didn’t have a tremendous Week 2, he was the only one who had the Eagles to cover against the Vikings. He was also just one of two writers to predict San Francisco would cover, and he crushed the Primetime slate, getting all three games right to end the week. 

Eric finishes week two in second place again. He had no unique wins but was one of only two writers who picked Miami, Arizona, and Houston to cover in their respective games. Eric was the only writer who foolishly thought that the Bears could cover on Sunday night. 

Nick has the distinction of being the only person on the staff who believed in New England or just didn’t believe enough in Pittsburgh. Nick was also one of two writers who picked the Texans, along with Eric. 

On the whole, the staff all missed by picking the Bengals, Rams, and Colts to cover, so they’ll look to improve their overall record in next week’s staff picks.

For more NFL coverage, like our weekly staff picks, visit amNY Sports

The Broncos were conflicting in our NFL staff picks
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws as Houston Texans linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (45) pursues during the first half of a football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

