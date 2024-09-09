Where is Mark Vientos’ best fit on Mets in 2025?

Sep 3, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets third baseman Mark Vientos (27) hits a solo home run in the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Once the afterthought of the Mets’ top prospects two years ago, Mark Vientos has proven to be one of the organization’s best young talents to come through the pipeline as of late.

The 24-year-old third baseman is enjoying a breakout season after needing to bide his time in Triple-A at the start of the year. In 93 games, he owns an .893 OPS with 24 home runs and 62 RBI — providing stability at the hot corner when the franchise’s top third-base prospect, Brett Baty, failed to stabilize at the major-league level.

But will third base be his long-term home?

The stability that Vientos provides mostly comes from an offensive standpoint. While his defense has improved, David Stearns will likely be looking for a more reliable glove at the position moving forward. Vientos’ fielding run value ranks in MLB’s 10th percentile this year, per Baseball Savant, while his range (outs above average) is in the third percentile.

Baty, Ronny Mauricio, and Luisangel Acuna could potentially figure into the third-base competition next season — though Mauricio and Acuna’s natural positions are not at the hot corner. Regardless, Vientos will likely take on a different role next season within a Mets lineup that could look much different from the current unit that is in the midst of a playoff push.

With JD Martinez in Queens on a one-year deal, the most logical option for Vientos next season is to slot in as the Mets’ designated hitter. He has certainly shown the kind of power to succeed in that role considering his 162-game pace this season is currently at 42 home runs.

Stearns and the Mets could also view Vientos as a security blanket of sorts this winter as they enter a pivotal offseason with slugging first baseman Pete Alonso. The soon-to-be free agent is represented by Scott Boras, and the rumor mill has tabbed that he will be looking for $200 million in his next contract.

The exorbitant number likely will not be matched by the Mets, who could go big-game hunting elsewhere in the form of Yankees star Juan Soto, who will also be on the open market this offseason.

Should Alonso walk in free agency, Vientos would be one of the front-runners for the position. He has only appeared in 14 games at the position over the last two seasons, but he has generally looked comfortable there when called upon.

For more on Mark Vientos and the Mets, visit AMNY.com