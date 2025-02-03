Yankees bring in ex-Met Carlos Carrasco on minor-league deal

CLEVELAND, OHIO – AUGUST 02: Carlos Carrasco #59 of the Cleveland Guardians walks off the field during the fourth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Progressive Field on August 02, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

The New York Yankees have signed veteran right-hander Carlos Carrasco to a minor-league deal, per multiple reports on Monday.

The soon-to-be 38-year-old made 21 starts with the Cleveland Guardians last season, posting a 5.64 ERA and a 1.400 WHIP across 103.2 innings of work before being removed from their 40-man roster in September.

It was his second stint with Cleveland after spending the first 11 seasons with the AL Central club from 2009 to 2020, where he went 88-73 with a 3.77 ERA.

He was a part of the blockbuster deal that sent superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor to the New York Mets prior to the 2021 season. He rebounded well from an injury-riddled debut season that saw him go 1-5 with a 6.04 ERA in 12 starts, going 15-7 with a 3.97 ERA and 152 strikeouts in 152 innings in 2022.

Things came to a screeching halt during the Mets’ disastrous 2023 season, however, as his ERA rose back up to an alarming 6.80 in 90 innings before being placed on waivers in late August.

If anything, Carrasco will have spring training to prove that he could provide the Yankees’ rotation with some depth. The Bronx Bombers approach the 2025 season with Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, Carlos Rodon, Luis Gil, and Clarke Schmidt as their projected stable while they continue to try to get Marcus Stroman’s contract off their books.

