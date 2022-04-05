Yankees fall to Tigers in preseason contest

The Yankees dropped another preseason game to the Tigers on Tuesday, as the Bronx Bombers’ star-studded lineup failed to keep up with Detroit’s offense in a 5–3 defeat.

Manny Bañuelos took the mound first for New York, and held the Tigers scoreless through 3 innings, until Miguel Cabrera homered in the 4th inning to score three runs and put the Yankees in a hole.

Offensively, the Yankees struck first in the 2nd inning, as Aaron Hicks hit a sacrifice fly ball to left field that scored infielder DJ LeMahieu, who had singled earlier in the inning.

Both teams then went cold until the 7th inning, but Tigers’ outfielder Akil Baddoo hit a home run off Yankee pitcher Jhony Brito on an 86 mile-per-hour curve ball.

The Yanks managed to respond in the 8th inning, tacking on another run, but couldn’t match the Tigers’ 5 runs.

The team from the Bronx fell to an 8–10 record this preseason, which puts them toward the bottom of the MLB’s Grapefruit League.

Nevertheless, the team is still among the favorites to win the World Series this year, as they boast +900 odds on the popular betting website DrafKings Sportsbook (meaning bettors would win $9 for every $1 wagered).

That puts the Yankees behind only the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best odds this season to hoist the championship trophy.

The Bronx Bombers will open their season on April 7 at home against the Boston Red Sox.