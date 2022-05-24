Yankees injury news: Aroldis Chapman to 15-day IL, DJ LeMahieu scratched from Tuesday’s game

New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu was scratched from Tuesday night’s game against the Baltimore Orioles for what is being described by the team as “left wrist discomfort.”

The announcement came roughly an hour and a half before first pitch with the Yankees looking to even the three-game set after losing the opener 6-4 on Monday night.

In his place, Marwin Gonzalez will get the start at third base for the 33-year-old, who is slashing a sluggish .250/.329/.375 (.704 OPS) in 39 games this season.

Shortly after the announcement of his unavailability, New York announced that closer Aroldis Chapman is headed to the 15-day injured list with left Achilles tendinitis.

It could provide some explanation for the left-hander’s recent struggles as he’s allowed at least one run in each of his last five outings (14.73 ERA). That’s the longest such streak of his career.

Most recently on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, he allowed two runs — including the game-tying home run to AJ Pollock — and was saddled with the loss in a 3-1 loss in the first game of a doubleheader.

During his absence, Clay Holmes will likely get the nod to take over closing responsibilities. He has four saves this year with a sterling 0.42 ERA in 21.2 innings pitched this season.

